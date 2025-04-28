Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India

Royal Enfield’s maiden electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. The electric motorcycle made its global debut in November 2024 and was showcased in India earlier this year. The test mule appears identical to the version previously revealed, though it is heavily camouflaged.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled; Launch In 2026

One of the notable changes observed in the test prototype is the inclusion of a pillion seat. Other than that, the motorcycle retains its slim, low-profile design. The FF C6’s standout elements include the girder-style front fork. It is equipped with 10-spoke alloy wheels at both ends and uses a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor paired with a belt-driven final drive. Moreover, it gets LED headlight, taillights, and turn indicators, while it also features a circular TFT touchscreen dash.

Although Royal Enfield has yet to reveal detailed specifications, it has confirmed that the motorcycle will offer features such as smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes, including Reverse, City, and Performance.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: In Pictures

At its unveiling, Royal Enfield indicated that the Flying Flea C6 is designed primarily for urban commuting rather than long-distance touring. More information, including specifications related to the battery pack, motor, and performance figures, is expected to be announced closer to its launch in 2026.

Image source