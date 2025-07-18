HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Keeway RR 300 Launched At Rs. 1.99 Lakh

The Keeway RR 300 is essentially a rebadged version of the Keeway K300R and now gets a price reduction as well.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Keeway RR 300 is a rebadged version of Keeway K300R
  • Prices have been decreased by Rs. 66,000
  • Keeway is part of Chinese giant Qianjiang Group

Moto Vault, the multi-brand motorcycle venture of Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) has launched the 2025 Keeway RR 300 in India, priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). The RR 300 is essentially a rebranded version of the earlier Keeway K300R which was previously offered on sale in India as well. Prices have been revised as well, with the RR 300 getting a significant price reduction of around Rs. 66,000 compared to the earlier K 300 R which was priced at Rs. 2.65 lakh. 

 

Also Read: Keeway K Light 250V and Zontes 350X Prices Slashed

 

Keeway RR 300 m2

Also Read: China's Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli

 

According to Moto Vault, the RR 300 has been “enhanced” with striking new decals and a sharper, more aggressive stance. Under the bodywork, the Keeway RR 300 is powered by a 292 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine which puts out 27.8 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The bike gets a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and claimed top speed is 139 kmph. 

 

Keeway RR 300 m3

The Keeway RR 300 is built around a steel trellis frame and gets a full fairing with a short windscreen, going with its street-sport styling. Fuel tank capacity is 12 litres and suspension duties are handled by upside down front forks and a rear monoshock. The 17-inch wheels get disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, and tyres are radial with 110/70 R17 front and 140/60R17 rear. The Keeway RR 300 is available in a choice of three colours, White, Black and Red, and will be offered on sale across the Benelli and Keeway dealership network by the end of July 2025.

