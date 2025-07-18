2025 Keeway RR 300 Launched At Rs. 1.99 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on July 18, 2025
Highlights
- The Keeway RR 300 is a rebadged version of Keeway K300R
- Prices have been decreased by Rs. 66,000
- Keeway is part of Chinese giant Qianjiang Group
Moto Vault, the multi-brand motorcycle venture of Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) has launched the 2025 Keeway RR 300 in India, priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). The RR 300 is essentially a rebranded version of the earlier Keeway K300R which was previously offered on sale in India as well. Prices have been revised as well, with the RR 300 getting a significant price reduction of around Rs. 66,000 compared to the earlier K 300 R which was priced at Rs. 2.65 lakh.
Also Read: Keeway K Light 250V and Zontes 350X Prices Slashed
Also Read: China's Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
According to Moto Vault, the RR 300 has been “enhanced” with striking new decals and a sharper, more aggressive stance. Under the bodywork, the Keeway RR 300 is powered by a 292 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine which puts out 27.8 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The bike gets a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and claimed top speed is 139 kmph.
The Keeway RR 300 is built around a steel trellis frame and gets a full fairing with a short windscreen, going with its street-sport styling. Fuel tank capacity is 12 litres and suspension duties are handled by upside down front forks and a rear monoshock. The 17-inch wheels get disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, and tyres are radial with 110/70 R17 front and 140/60R17 rear. The Keeway RR 300 is available in a choice of three colours, White, Black and Red, and will be offered on sale across the Benelli and Keeway dealership network by the end of July 2025.
Latest News
Popular Keeway Models
- Keeway SR125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 Lakh
- Keeway V302CEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.29 Lakh
- Keeway K300REx-Showroom Price₹ 2.65 Lakh
- Keeway K300NEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.55 Lakh
- Keeway RS 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.49 Lakh
- Keeway Sixties 300iEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.2 Lakh
- Keeway Vieste 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.99 Lakh
- Keeway K Light 250VEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.49 Lakh
- Keeway K300 SFEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.69 Lakh