Harley-Davidson LiveWire Reveals Two Electric Bike Concepts

LiveWire, Harley-Davidson’s electric bike vertical, has revealed two new electric concept motorcycles at Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming festival in Milwaukee. The two electric models, a streetbike and a trailbike, are described as being equivalent to motorcycles in the 125 cc segment and have removable batteries and have low seat height – to make electric motorcycles more accessible to new riders. The two motorcycles may be prototypes, but the fit and finish make them look production ready.

Both bikes share a steel trellis frame with the powertrain forming a stressed member of the chassis. Upside down forks and a single monoshock take care of suspension duties, with the monoshock directly connected to the swingarm. According to LiveWire, preliminary testing of the prototypes indicates that the bikes can hit a top speed of 85 kmph, and offer a range of 160 km. Both bikes will have seat height of around 762 mm and 0-50 kmph acceleration time is claimed at around 3 seconds!

Both bikes run on 12-inch wheels, with the streetbike being equipped with Mitas MC 19 tyres with a 120/80-12 tyre up front and a 130/80-12 tyre for the rear. The trail bike sports knobby off-road Shinko tyres with a 120/70-12 tyre up front and 130/70-12 tyre at the rear. Few other details have been revealed by the brand, but from the looks of it, LiveWire seems to be taking a slightly different approach to making electric bikes more attractive to youngsters and experienced riders alike.