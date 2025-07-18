HomeNews & Reviews
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Reveals Two Electric Bike Concepts

Both the electric motorcycles sport removable batteries and are described as being 125 cc equivalents.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • LiveWire unveils two concept electric bikes
  • Removable batteries, low seat height, 160 km range
  • 85 kmph top speed in Trail & Street EV concepts

LiveWire, Harley-Davidson’s electric bike vertical, has revealed two new electric concept motorcycles at Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming festival in Milwaukee. The two electric models, a streetbike and a trailbike, are described as being equivalent to motorcycles in the 125 cc segment and have removable batteries and have low seat height – to make electric motorcycles more accessible to new riders. The two motorcycles may be prototypes, but the fit and finish make them look production ready.

 

2025 Live Wire Street Concept m2

Both bikes share a steel trellis frame with the powertrain forming a stressed member of the chassis. Upside down forks and a single monoshock take care of suspension duties, with the monoshock directly connected to the swingarm. According to LiveWire, preliminary testing of the prototypes indicates that the bikes can hit a top speed of 85 kmph, and offer a range of 160 km. Both bikes will have seat height of around 762 mm and 0-50 kmph acceleration time is claimed at around 3 seconds!

 

2025 Live Wire Street Concept m1

Both bikes run on 12-inch wheels, with the streetbike being equipped with Mitas MC 19 tyres with a 120/80-12 tyre up front and a 130/80-12 tyre for the rear. The trail bike sports knobby off-road Shinko tyres with a 120/70-12 tyre up front and 130/70-12 tyre at the rear. Few other details have been revealed by the brand, but from the looks of it, LiveWire seems to be taking a slightly different approach to making electric bikes more attractive to youngsters and experienced riders alike. 

 

undefined
# LiveWire# Harley-Davidson LiveWire# LiveWire EV concept# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
