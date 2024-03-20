Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased; Reveal Soon

Harley-Davidson is all set to take the wraps off its latest electric motorcycle, the LiveWire S2 Mulholland. The LiveWire S2 Mulholland will be the third EV in the LiveWire lineup. The Mulholland is based on the Del Mar’s ‘Arrow’ architecture – which packs in the battery, motor and electronics into a single unit, which then is connected to the monocoque chassis, along with the steering headstock and swingarm.

The teaser video also reveals the words ‘Mulholland’ and ‘003’ on the side of the motorcycle, where the fuel tank traditionally is. The shape of the LED headlight seems to be different as well. The video also shows that the riding position is upright, meant for comfortable riding, and can accommodate a pillion rider as well, at least for shorter jaunts.

The bike is likely to get a 10.5 kW lithium0ion battery that offers a range of up to 181 km and takes a little less than 90 minute to charge fully, with a level-2 fast-charger. Expect the battery specifications to be similar on the S2 Mulholland. Like the Del Mar, the Mulholland is expected to get full LED lighting and possibly a longer wheelbase along with being lighter as well.