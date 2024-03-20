Login
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased; Reveal Soon

Harley-Davidson has teased a new electric motorcycle, which will be called the LiveWire S2 Mulholland. The EV will be revealed globally on March 21, 2024. It will be based on the LiveWire S2 Del Mar.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • LiveWire S2 Mulholland teased; Global reveal on March 21, 2024
  • Likely to be based on the LiveWire S2 Del Mar
  • Will feature the same S2 'Arrow' architecture

Harley-Davidson is all set to take the wraps off its latest electric motorcycle, the LiveWire S2 Mulholland. The LiveWire S2 Mulholland will be the third EV in the LiveWire lineup. The Mulholland is based on the Del Mar’s ‘Arrow’ architecture – which packs in the battery, motor and electronics into a single unit, which then is connected to the monocoque chassis, along with the steering headstock and swingarm. 

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar Recalled In USA

undefined

The teaser video also reveals the words ‘Mulholland’ and ‘003’ on the side of the motorcycle, where the fuel tank traditionally is. The shape of the LED headlight seems to be different as well. The video also shows that the riding position is upright, meant for comfortable riding, and can accommodate a pillion rider as well, at least for shorter jaunts. 

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced

The bike is likely to get a 10.5 kW lithium0ion battery that offers a range of up to 181 km and takes a little less than 90 minute to charge fully, with a level-2 fast-charger. Expect the battery specifications to be similar on the S2 Mulholland. Like the Del Mar, the Mulholland is expected to get full LED lighting and possibly a longer wheelbase along with being lighter as well. 

# Harley-Davidson# LiveWire Arrow# LiveWire S2 Mulholland# LiveWire S2 Del Mar# Harley-Davidson LiveWire# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
