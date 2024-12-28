Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand

Hero MotoCorp confirmed in a recent SEBI filing that its collaboration with Harley-Davidson (H-D) is set to expand beyond the X440. The company confirmed the develop of new variants of the X440 that would be retailed both in India and in select global markets as well as the development of an all-new motorcycle.



The X440 was the first Harley-Davidson model under the Hero-Harley partnership and was launched in 2023.

The American bikemaker joined hands with the Indian two-wheeler giant back in 2020 to take over the brand’s existing sales and service network in the country as well as develop premium models under the H-D. The first model, the H-D X440 arrived in 2023 with hero MotoCorp following it up with the launch of the Mavrick 440 in early 2024. However, speculation of a second H-D badged derivative of the 440 remained with Hero trademarking the Nightster 440 name a while back.



Hero launched its derivative of the X440, the Mavrick in early 2024; company recently showcased an updated Mavrick 440 at EICMA 2024 (pictured).

Now with the confirmation of the X440 getting additional variants, the Nightster 440 name could very well go into production.

Details on a new model however is pure speculation at the point though the two companies could look to expand into other market segments. This could include either a larger capacity model in the 500 to 600 cc segments or move lower into the 350 cc space to go up against the likes of Royal Enfield.