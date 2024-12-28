Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on December 28, 2024
Highlights
- Hero confirms Harley-Davidson X440 to get more variants
- X440 to be joined by a second all-new model
- Companies could explore new segments with second new bike
Hero MotoCorp confirmed in a recent SEBI filing that its collaboration with Harley-Davidson (H-D) is set to expand beyond the X440. The company confirmed the develop of new variants of the X440 that would be retailed both in India and in select global markets as well as the development of an all-new motorcycle.
Also read: EICMA 2024: Updated Hero Mavrick 440 Revealed With Golden USD Forks, TFT Display And More
The X440 was the first Harley-Davidson model under the Hero-Harley partnership and was launched in 2023.
Also read: Harley-Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes
The American bikemaker joined hands with the Indian two-wheeler giant back in 2020 to take over the brand’s existing sales and service network in the country as well as develop premium models under the H-D. The first model, the H-D X440 arrived in 2023 with hero MotoCorp following it up with the launch of the Mavrick 440 in early 2024. However, speculation of a second H-D badged derivative of the 440 remained with Hero trademarking the Nightster 440 name a while back.
Also read: Harley-Davidson Nightster X440 Name Trademarked In India; Launch Likely In 2024
Hero launched its derivative of the X440, the Mavrick in early 2024; company recently showcased an updated Mavrick 440 at EICMA 2024 (pictured).
Now with the confirmation of the X440 getting additional variants, the Nightster 440 name could very well go into production.
Also Read: Witnessing The Making Of Harley-Davidson X440 At Neemrana Plant
Details on a new model however is pure speculation at the point though the two companies could look to expand into other market segments. This could include either a larger capacity model in the 500 to 600 cc segments or move lower into the 350 cc space to go up against the likes of Royal Enfield.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Harley-Davidson Models
- Harley-Davidson Fat BobEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.59 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson BreakoutEx-Showroom Price₹ 30.99 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson Sportster SEx-Showroom Price₹ 15.51 - 15.65 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson Fat BoyEx-Showroom Price₹ 24.49 - 25.99 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson Road Glide SpecialEx-Showroom Price₹ 32.99 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 24.49 - 26.19 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson Forty-EightEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson NightsterEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.24 - 13.13 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson Street Glide SpecialEx-Showroom Price₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh
- Harley-Davidson X440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakh