Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi RoadkingCFMoto 400GTAprilia Tuono 457BSA Scrambler 650QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand

In a SEBI filing by Hero MotoCorp, the company revealed that its partnership with the American bikemaker would expand to include new variants of the X440 and a second all-new motorcycle.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero confirms Harley-Davidson X440 to get more variants
  • X440 to be joined by a second all-new model
  • Companies could explore new segments with second new bike

Hero MotoCorp confirmed in a recent SEBI filing that its collaboration with Harley-Davidson (H-D) is set to expand beyond the X440. The company confirmed the develop of new variants of the X440 that would be retailed both in India and in select global markets as well as the development of an all-new motorcycle.
 

Also read: EICMA 2024: Updated Hero Mavrick 440 Revealed With Golden USD Forks, TFT Display And More
 

Harley Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes 3

The X440 was the first Harley-Davidson model under the Hero-Harley partnership and was launched in 2023.

 

Also read: Harley-Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes
 

The American bikemaker joined hands with the Indian two-wheeler giant back in 2020 to take over the brand’s existing sales and service network in the country as well as develop premium models under the H-D. The first model, the H-D X440 arrived in 2023 with hero MotoCorp following it up with the launch of the Mavrick 440 in early 2024. However, speculation of a second H-D badged derivative of the 440 remained with Hero trademarking the Nightster 440 name a while back.
 

Also read: Harley-Davidson Nightster X440 Name Trademarked In India; Launch Likely In 2024
 

2025 Hero Mavrick 440 1

Hero launched its derivative of the X440, the Mavrick in early 2024; company recently showcased an updated Mavrick 440 at EICMA 2024 (pictured).

 

Now with the confirmation of the X440 getting additional variants, the Nightster 440 name could very well go into production.

 

Also Read: Witnessing The Making Of Harley-Davidson X440 At Neemrana Plant
 

Details on a new model however is pure speculation at the point though the two companies could look to expand into other market segments. This could include either a larger capacity model in the 500 to 600 cc segments or move lower into the 350 cc space to go up against the likes of Royal Enfield.

# Harley-Davidson# Harley Davidson# Hero MotoCorp# Hero-Harley# Harley-Davidson X440# Harley-Havidson India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition gets a silver paint scheme with Dakar graphics on the body.
    Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh
  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V, both of which suffered from poor sales in India
    Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued
  • The top-spec variant is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The V2 is the second electric scooter launched under the Vida brand.
    Hero Vida V2 Launched At Rs 96,000; Available In Three Variants
  • The bigger and larger Xpulse 421 will be based on an all-new platform with the powertrain likely to be derived from the Mavrick 440
    Hero Xpulse 421 Concept Sketch Unveiled At EICMA 2024

Latest News

  • The resignation of the the company’s chief marketing officer and chief technology officers were the latest in a slew of high-level executives departing Ola.
    Ola Electric's Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Technology Officer Resign On Same Day
  • In a SEBI filing by Hero MotoCorp, the company revealed that its partnership with the American bikemaker would expand to include new variants of the X440 and a second all-new motorcycle.
    Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand
  • The solar-powered electric car was unveiled in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo.
    Solar-Powered Vayve Eva EV To Debut In Production Form At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • Having gone on sale in January 2024, the facelifted Sonet has consistently found over 9,000 buyers every month since.
    Kia Sonet Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone; Nearly 80% Buyers Opt For Sunroof
  • Suzuki, who was known for his ingenious cost-saving measures, passed away on December 25 due to lymphoma, a statement from Suzuki Motor Corporation confirmed.
    Former Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki Dies Aged 94
  • With 2024 nearly over, we take a look back at all the biggest happenings of the automotive industry in India and overseas that stole the headlines.
    12 Auto Newsmakers Of 2024: Affordable Coupe-SUVs, Honda-Nissan Merger, First CNG Motorcycle, Jaguar Rebranding And More
  • Updated to meet stricter OBD2B norms, Honda’s trusted 160 cc commuter now packs more features, but is also considerably more expensive than the 2024 model.
    2025 Honda Unicorn Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets LCD Cluster, LED Headlight
  • The motorcycle takes styling cues from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle
    First V-Twin Benelli: All You Need To Know About The Leoncino Bobber 400
  • Here is a look at all the sedans launched in India in the calendar year.
    Sedans Launched In India In 2024: New Dzire, Amaze, 5 Series, Camry And More
  • Here is a look at all the SUV launches during the year
    SUVs Launched In India In 2024

Research More on Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

Starts at ₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View X440 Specifications
View X440 Features

Popular Harley-Davidson Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved