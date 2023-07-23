  • Home
Harley-Davidson Nightster X440 Name Trademarked In India; Launch Likely In 2024

The new model could be the second co-developed model with Harley-Davidson and share the platform of the X440.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
23-Jul-23 11:27 AM IST
Harley Davidson Nightster X440.jpg

Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the Nightster 440 name in India, raising speculation that it could be the name for a second co-developed model with Harley-Davidson (HD). The two brands unveiled their maiden jointly-developed motorcycle – the X 440, earlier this year. The new name suggests that the upcoming motorcycle will sit on the same 440 platform though it could get a different design as compared to the X 440.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440: What To Expect


Given the use of the Nightster name, Hero and HD could borrow some design elements from the larger 975cc Nightster sold across the globe. The global Nightster series of motorcycles feature a sporty and sleek design – compared to other models in the Harley-Davidson range - while still retaining the elements of being a cruiser. The 440 could borrow some elements of the latter’s design though we don’t expect Hero to make significant changes to the platform.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Dawn Of A New Hero?


Expect the new motorcycle to share more than a few cycle parts with the X 440 in a bid to keep pricing attractive. On the engine front, expect the upcoming bike to feature the same 440 cc oil-cooled 2-valve SOHC single-cylinder engine as the X 440. The unit, which develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm in its current application, could be tuned differently for the new bike.


It remains to be seen how this new motorcycle will be positioned compared to the current X 440.

