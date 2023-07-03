Harley-Davidson X440: What To Expect

The launch of the highly-anticipated X440, an all-new Harley-Davidson, is set to happen today. The X440 will be the first motorcycle to emerge under the Hero-Harley partnership that will be built at Hero’s manufacturing plant. That said, here’s what to expect for the new Harley-Davidson that is to hit the markets today.

The X440 is a roadster featuring a neo-retro styling



Also Read: Listen To The Harley-Davidson X440’s Bassy Exhaust Note In First Action Video

Styling & Features

Following a neo-retro styling, the X440 sports a roadster stance featuring a circular headlamp with a LED DRL running horizontally across the centre, LED turn indicators, a chiselled fuel tank, a single-piece stepped saddle, and a petite tail section. The bike features a circular digital instrument console that sits ahead of the flat one-piece handlebar. The roadster sports Harley-Davidson and X440 badges on the tank which looks nice. Meanwhile, the fit-finish and the quality levels of the motorcycle appear to be good.

It will be powered by an 440 cc air/oil-cooled mill

Engine and Cycle Parts

The X440 is the first modern-day Harley-Davidson to be powered by a single-cylinder motor. And as the name suggests, its motor will be a 440 cc unit with air/oil-cooling. While power figures haven’t been disclosed yet, expect them to be higher than the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is likely to be paired to a 6-speed gearbox and will employ a chain for the final drive.

Coming to the cycle parts, the X440 will be built around a steel tubular frame, suspended by USD forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, the motorcycle will employ disc brakes at both ends, assisted by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle will ride on an 18/17-inch setup (front/rear), shod with MRF tyres.



Also Read: Upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 Shown In New Images

Pricing and Competition

Considering that the production of the new X440 will be carried out at Hero’s manufacturing facility, expect the X440 to be priced aggressively. Going by how the motorcycle looks and the equipment it packs, we expect H-D to price the X440 in the ballpark of Rs 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

At that price, the X440 will make its space in the territory that is currently dominated by the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which is priced at Rs 1.9 lakh to 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Other rivals include the Yezdi Roadster, Honda Hness CB350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400.