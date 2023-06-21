  • Home
  • News
  • Listen To The Harley-Davidson X440’s Bassy Exhaust Note In First Action Video

Listen To The Harley-Davidson X440’s Bassy Exhaust Note In First Action Video

The made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440 will be unveiled in full on July 3, and is expected to go on sale in the following weeks.
authorBy Amaan Ahmed
1 mins read
21-Jun-23 08:43 PM IST
Listen To The Harley-Davidson X440’s Bassy Exhaust Note In First Action Video
Highlights
  • Harley-Davidson has shared first action video of the X440 ahead of July 3 launch.
  • Made-in-India Harley is equipped with a 440 cc, oil-cooled single-cylinder engine.
  • Set to compete against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India.

With its full debut less than two weeks away, Harley-Davidson has picked World Motorcycle Day to share the first action video of its much-awaited midsize offering, the Harley-Davidson X440. The clip, which shows Harley’s latest heading up the mountains, also provides the first taste of its exhaust note. 

 

Also Read: India-made Harley-Davidson X440 Revealed; Launch In July 2023

 

Harleys, for decades, have been known for the iconic ‘potato-potato’ sound produced by their V-twin engines, but the single-cylinder X440 breaks away from that signature note, with a seemingly sharper focus on a bass-heavy note. It remains to be seen how potential customers take to the Harley’s sound, especially in a space where segment leader Royal Enfield is known for its trademark ‘thump’.

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 is understood to have been designed by Harley-Davidson, with Hero taking the lead on the development, testing, and eventually, production and sales. The engine on the X440 is a 440 cc single-cylinder unit, which is oil-cooled and employs a chain drive. Details on power and torque output have not been revealed as yet, but we expect the motorcycle to have a 6-speed transmission.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 Shown In New Images

 

Harley-Davidson has co-developed the X440 alongside Hero MotoCorp.

 

On the suspension front, the made-in-India Harley X440 is equipped with an upside down fork at the front (instead of a telescopic fork), and twin piggyback reservoir shock absorbers at the rear. The bike is fitted with Bybre disc brakes front and back (dual-channel ABS will be standard), and features alloy wheels (18-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear) and Ceat Zoom Cruz tyres, with the rear wheel shod in 140-section rubber.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Will Eventually Become Fully Electric, Says CEO

 

The bike features an all-digital instrument pod, with the redline marked at 8,000 rpm. This cluster is also expected to pack Bluetooth connectivity for riders to be able to sync their smartphones with the motorcycle.

 

With its new, made-in-India offering, Harley-Davidson is gunning for Royal Enfield’s Classic 350, which commands the lion’s share of India’s midsize motorcycle market. Given Hero’s involvement, it is likely that this new Harley-Davidson will sport a competitive price tag, and could cost anywhere between Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Related Articles
Hero MotoCorp Working On A Maxi-Scooter?
Hero MotoCorp Working On A Maxi-Scooter?
7 hours ago
New Hero 125cc Test Mule Spied! Upcoming Rival To The TVS Raider?
New Hero 125cc Test Mule Spied! Upcoming Rival To The TVS Raider?
1 day ago
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
5 days ago
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants Explained
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants Explained
5 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Harley-Davidson Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now