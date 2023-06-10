Harley-Davidson X440 Shown In New Images

Harley-Davidson has released some new photos of its upcoming motorcycle, the X440. The motorcycle, which has been teased by the manufacturer a couple of times now, has been designed and developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and will be the first among a series of two-wheelers to come from this partnership. The X440 will see a launch on July 3.

The new photos show the production spec X440 on road for the first time and gives the viewer a clearer look. In terms of design, the motorcycle looks fresh and appealing, partly being inspired by Harley's XR1200. It gets a circular-shaped LED headlamp, mirrors and indicators and instrument pod which will most likely be fully digital and feature Bluetooth connectivity.

Coming to the cycle parts, the X440 gets upside down fork up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, which is adjustable for pre-load. It features 18-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear, shod with MRF tyres. We also expect it to be equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard upon launch.

The power unit on the motorcycle will be a 440 cc single-cylinder unit, which is oil-cooled and employs a chain drive. The engine will likely be mated to a a 6-speed gearbox. Harley-Davidson hasn’t revealed any details on power and torque output yet and this information will only be revealed close to the launch.

The motorcycle has largely been viewed as a potential rival to Royal Enfield’s and Honda’s 350 cc line up. Hence, it is expected to be priced between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. This makes it the most affordable Harley-Davidson to be sold in India.