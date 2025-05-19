Top 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of LaunchHonda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared New Volkswagen Golf GTI To Be Launched On May 26Hyundai i20 Magna CVT Launched In India At Rs 8.89 Lakh; i20 Magna Gains Electric SunroofTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!2025 Kia Carens Clavis: For Modern Day Family Car Buyer | ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof & Lots Of Tech!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens ClavisLexus New LBXVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Top 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India

We take a look at a few high-end motorcycles that are powered by engines larger than the ones found under the hood of most mass-market cars sold in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Triumph Rocket is powered by a 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine.
  • Honda retails the Gold Wing at Rs 39.70 lakh.
  • BMW’s R18 Transcontinental features a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine.

Motorcycles have become an essential part of Indian motoring, having found their way into countless homes across the nation. Among the largest two-wheeler markets in the world, one could say that Indian buyers have almost become spoiled for choice when it comes to buying motorcycles. In fact, there are even motorcycles that have engines larger than the ones powering the average car sold here. Well-proportioned, expensive and torquey, most of these machines belong to the extremely-niche premium bagger segment, that is almost synonymous with long-distance travel. We take a look at the motorcycles with the largest displacement engines in India. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Unveiled

 

Triumph Rocket 3

Five Motorcycles With The Largest Engines In India
The Triumph Rocket 3 has the largest displacement engine of any production motorcycle in the world

 

Since its introduction in 2019, the Triumph Rocket 3 has had the largest displacement engine of any production motorcycle in the world. The motorcycle, which is somewhat of a halo product for British motorcycle marque Triumph Motorcycles, was the successor to the Triumph Rocket III, which previously held the title for the motorcycle with the largest engine. Unsurprisingly, this is Triumph India’s most expensive motorcycle, with prices ranging from Rs 22 lakh for the Rocket 3 Storm R to Rs 22.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Rocket 3 Storm GT. However, rather surprisingly, it isn’t the most expensive motorcycle on the list by a big margin.

 

Five Motorcycles With The Largest Engines In India 1
The motorcycle is powered by a 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine

 

The Triumph Rocket 3 is powered by a massive 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine that churns out 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm, and 255 Nm of peak torque. For reference, that engine is larger than the one on the Mercedes-Benz E 200, a long-wheelbase luxury sedan. 

 

Also Read: Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed


Harley-Davidson Street Glide and Road Glide

Five Motorcycles With The Largest Engines In India 2
 Harley-Davidson's Street Glide and Road Glide are powered by a 1923 cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 v-twin engine

 

The Street Glide (Rs 38.79 lakh-Rs 39.39 lakh) and Road Glide (Rs 41.79 lakh-Rs 42.39 lakh) are among Harley-Davidson’s most expensive motorcycles on sale in India. Both motorcycles are powered by the brand’s iconic 1,923 cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, which is currently one of the largest-displacement production-motorcycle engines in the world. The same engine also powers models such as the Breakout, Heritage Classic, and Street Bob, although in different states of tune. Harley-Davidson’s website also lists the larger-displacement (1977 cc) CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, hinting that they will make it to India soon. However, expect these models to be priced in the range of Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh.  


The 1923 cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 v-twin engine in the Street Glide and Road Glide produces 107 hp at 5020 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque. 
 

Indian Motorcycles 1890 cc ‘Thunderstroke’ Range – Chief, Roadmaster, Springfield

Five Motorcycles With The Largest Engines In India 3
Indian's 1890 cc ‘Thunderstroke’ engine is still among the largest engines in production bikes around the world

 

While largely forgotten by the public, this American marque still retails several of its models in the Indian market. Indian’s 1,890 cc ‘Thunderstroke’ engine is still among the largest engines to be strapped on to a production-spec motorcycle around the world. Many of the company’s motorcycles on sale in India, such as the 2025 Chief (Rs 23.70 lakh), 2025 Super Chief Dark Horse (Rs 24.73 lakh), 2025 Springfield (Rs 42.28 lakh), 2025 Roadmaster (Rs 48.86 lakh) continue to be powered by the same powertrain (all prices, ex-showroom).


The 1,890 cc ‘Thunderstroke’ V-Twin engine churns out varying torque figures (156 Nm to 171 Nm) in different models. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Unveiled
 

Honda Gold Wing Tour

 

Five Motorcycles With The Largest Engines In India 5
Honda's Gold Wing features a massive 1833 cc flat-six engine

 

Arguably the most recognised touring motorcycle in this list, the Honda Gold Wing Tour also makes it to this list. First introduced in 1974, the first generation of the Honda Gold Wing featured a 999 cc flat-four engine. The size of the engine, and the motorcycle’s dimensions continued to increase over the years. Now in its sixth-generation, the motorcycle is powered by a massive 1,833 cc engine. On sale in India, the motorcycle is the most expensive one in Honda’s portfolio, priced at Rs 39.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).


Powering the Honda Gold Wing Tour is an 1833 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 24-valve, flat six-cylinder engine, producing 125 bhp power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which also includes a convenient creep forward and back function for low-speed manoeuvring. The motorcycle also incorporates electronics like a throttle-by-wire (TBW) system and four riding modes: Tour, Sport, Eco, and Rain.
 

BMW R18 Transcontinental

 

Five Motorcycles With The Largest Engines In India 4
 BMW's premium bagger, the R18 Transcontinental features a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine

 

Among BMW Motorrad’s most expensive offerings in India currently is the R18 Transcontinental, a large touring motorcycle, powered by a large 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine. This is currently among the brand’s flagship models, powered by what is currently the largest-displacement engine from BMW Motorrad. Shipped into India as a completely-built unit (CBU), the premium bagger is priced at Rs 34.65 lakh (ex-showroom).


The 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine makes 90 bhp at 4,750 rpm and puts out a massive 158 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a single-disc dry clutch. BMW also offers a reverse gear with the motorcycle.

# Harley-Davidson# Harley-Davidson Road Glide# Indian Chief# Indian Roadmaster# BMW R18 Transcontinental# Honda Gold Wing Tour# Triumph Rocket 3# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The motorcycle will solely be limited to 1,990 units globally, each priced at $25,399
    Limited-Run Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Revealed
  • The Triumph Rocket 3 in this special edition pays tribute to a legendary stuntman, and only 500 units of this model will be manufactured worldwide.
    Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled
  • In a SEBI filing by Hero MotoCorp, the company revealed that its partnership with the American bikemaker would expand to include new variants of the X440 and a second all-new motorcycle.
    Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand
  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • Honda BigWing dealerships across India will carry out the replacements free of charge for customers.
    Honda Gold Wing Tour Recalled In India To Address Potential Powertrain Fault

Latest Articles

  • Range remains one of the most important factors influencing the purchase of an electric scooter. Here are five scooters you can currently buy that promise to take you the furthest on a full charge.
    Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
  • Rising city traffic levels spell a rise in demand for cars that offer the convenience of an automatic. Here's a look at the most affordable options available in India today.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India
  • A 1,600 km odyssey on the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z celebrates the Indian Navy’s legacy, resilience, and maritime capabilities.
    Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels
  • We list down some of the prevalent car care products one must have to ensure their cars preserve their original condition.
    Top 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner
  • We list down some of the fastest cars produced in the world currently, primarily focusing on their engine specs, power output, and acceleration time.
    Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • We list out all the cars on sale in India that first-time car buyers can consider without needing to break the bank.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Cars in India: Your Entry To The World Of Four Wheels!
  • We look at some of the most affordable cars on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
    5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India
  • We list out the top 10 electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest range figures.
    Top 10 Electric Cars, SUVs With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India