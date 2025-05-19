Top 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India

Motorcycles have become an essential part of Indian motoring, having found their way into countless homes across the nation. Among the largest two-wheeler markets in the world, one could say that Indian buyers have almost become spoiled for choice when it comes to buying motorcycles. In fact, there are even motorcycles that have engines larger than the ones powering the average car sold here. Well-proportioned, expensive and torquey, most of these machines belong to the extremely-niche premium bagger segment, that is almost synonymous with long-distance travel. We take a look at the motorcycles with the largest displacement engines in India.

Triumph Rocket 3



The Triumph Rocket 3 has the largest displacement engine of any production motorcycle in the world

Since its introduction in 2019, the Triumph Rocket 3 has had the largest displacement engine of any production motorcycle in the world. The motorcycle, which is somewhat of a halo product for British motorcycle marque Triumph Motorcycles, was the successor to the Triumph Rocket III, which previously held the title for the motorcycle with the largest engine. Unsurprisingly, this is Triumph India’s most expensive motorcycle, with prices ranging from Rs 22 lakh for the Rocket 3 Storm R to Rs 22.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Rocket 3 Storm GT. However, rather surprisingly, it isn’t the most expensive motorcycle on the list by a big margin.



The motorcycle is powered by a 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine

The Triumph Rocket 3 is powered by a massive 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine that churns out 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm, and 255 Nm of peak torque. For reference, that engine is larger than the one on the Mercedes-Benz E 200, a long-wheelbase luxury sedan.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide and Road Glide



Harley-Davidson's Street Glide and Road Glide are powered by a 1923 cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 v-twin engine

The Street Glide (Rs 38.79 lakh-Rs 39.39 lakh) and Road Glide (Rs 41.79 lakh-Rs 42.39 lakh) are among Harley-Davidson’s most expensive motorcycles on sale in India. Both motorcycles are powered by the brand’s iconic 1,923 cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, which is currently one of the largest-displacement production-motorcycle engines in the world. The same engine also powers models such as the Breakout, Heritage Classic, and Street Bob, although in different states of tune. Harley-Davidson’s website also lists the larger-displacement (1977 cc) CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, hinting that they will make it to India soon. However, expect these models to be priced in the range of Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh.



The 1923 cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 v-twin engine in the Street Glide and Road Glide produces 107 hp at 5020 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque.



Indian Motorcycles 1890 cc ‘Thunderstroke’ Range – Chief, Roadmaster, Springfield



Indian's 1890 cc ‘Thunderstroke’ engine is still among the largest engines in production bikes around the world

While largely forgotten by the public, this American marque still retails several of its models in the Indian market. Indian’s 1,890 cc ‘Thunderstroke’ engine is still among the largest engines to be strapped on to a production-spec motorcycle around the world. Many of the company’s motorcycles on sale in India, such as the 2025 Chief (Rs 23.70 lakh), 2025 Super Chief Dark Horse (Rs 24.73 lakh), 2025 Springfield (Rs 42.28 lakh), 2025 Roadmaster (Rs 48.86 lakh) continue to be powered by the same powertrain (all prices, ex-showroom).



The 1,890 cc ‘Thunderstroke’ V-Twin engine churns out varying torque figures (156 Nm to 171 Nm) in different models.

Honda Gold Wing Tour



Honda's Gold Wing features a massive 1833 cc flat-six engine

Arguably the most recognised touring motorcycle in this list, the Honda Gold Wing Tour also makes it to this list. First introduced in 1974, the first generation of the Honda Gold Wing featured a 999 cc flat-four engine. The size of the engine, and the motorcycle’s dimensions continued to increase over the years. Now in its sixth-generation, the motorcycle is powered by a massive 1,833 cc engine. On sale in India, the motorcycle is the most expensive one in Honda’s portfolio, priced at Rs 39.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).



Powering the Honda Gold Wing Tour is an 1833 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 24-valve, flat six-cylinder engine, producing 125 bhp power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which also includes a convenient creep forward and back function for low-speed manoeuvring. The motorcycle also incorporates electronics like a throttle-by-wire (TBW) system and four riding modes: Tour, Sport, Eco, and Rain.



BMW R18 Transcontinental



BMW's premium bagger, the R18 Transcontinental features a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine

Among BMW Motorrad’s most expensive offerings in India currently is the R18 Transcontinental, a large touring motorcycle, powered by a large 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine. This is currently among the brand’s flagship models, powered by what is currently the largest-displacement engine from BMW Motorrad. Shipped into India as a completely-built unit (CBU), the premium bagger is priced at Rs 34.65 lakh (ex-showroom).



The 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine makes 90 bhp at 4,750 rpm and puts out a massive 158 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a single-disc dry clutch. BMW also offers a reverse gear with the motorcycle.