Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled two limited-edition versions of its Rocket 3 globally. The special editions, available in both R and GT trims, aim to honour Knievel’s legacy with only 500 units planned for global production. While these editions primarily focus on visual changes, the underlying mechanical and performance aspects remain unchanged from their standard counterparts, respectively.

Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel: What’s new

The standout design elements include chrome fuel tanks adorned with red, white, and blue graphics and black rear body panels – reminiscent of Knievel’s jumpsuits. The seats are upholstered in leather and feature Knievel’s signature in gold thread, complemented by matching logos on the front fender and side panels. Additionally, the bikes come with a customised start-up screen animation and a black-and-gold cam cover plate etched with Knievel’s signature. Each purchase includes an exclusive collector’s hardback book detailing Knievel’s story and Triumph’s role in his career, with each book individually numbered to match the motorcycle.

Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel: Engine & Features

Mechanically, the Evel Knievel Limited Edition retains the Rocket 3's 2,458 cc inline three-cylinder engine, belting out 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 255 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Electronic aids such as lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, hill-hold control, four riding modes, cruise control, and keyless ignition remain standard. Optional features include a bi-directional quick-shifter and over 50 genuine Triumph accessories for customisation.



In India, Triumph currently offers the Rocket 3 Storm R at Rs 21.99 lakh and the Storm GT at Rs 22.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Evel Knievel editions will likely be introduced in the Indian market sometime in 2025, albeit in extremely limited numbers.

Triumph’s Connection with Evel Knievel

One of Knievel’s most famous stunts, the 1967 jump over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas, was attempted on a Triumph Bonneville T120. In 1978, Knievel chose to ride a Triumph once more for what would turn out to be his final public appearances, this time on a 750cc Bonneville T140.