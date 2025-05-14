Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX Unveiled

Called by Triumph as “the ultimate incarnation of the Speed Triple,” say hello to the limited-edition 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RX, a model that extends the brand's flagship naked sportbike to new levels. Limited to just 1,200 units globally, the RX is designed for riders seeking a more aggressive, track-focused experience while maintaining on road usability.

At the heart of the RX lies the same potent 1,160cc inline-triple mill found in the Speed Triple 1200 RS, delivering a max power output of 180.5 bhp at 10,750rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed unit with a quickshifter. While the powerplant remains unchanged, the RX distinguishes itself with a suite of performance-oriented upgrades.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

The Speed Triple 1200 RX retains the RS's electronics kit, offering five ride modes—Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and Rider. The motorcycle comes with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and cruise control. Additionally, Triumph has kitted the motorcycle with a lithium-ion battery, keyless ignition, and a single-sided swingarm.

Now what’s different are the ergonomics as the RX adopts a more aggressive stance. Clip-on handlebars are positioned 69mm lower and 52mm further forward than the RS. Meanwhile, the footpegs are raised by 14.5mm and set 25.5mm further back, promoting a more aggressive stance for spirited riding. Next, for the suspension setup the bike features Öhlins Smart EC3 semi-active suspension, both adjustable, and an Öhlins SD EC electronic steering damper.

As far as looks are concerned, the Speed Triple 1200 RX comes finished in exclusive Triumph Performance Yellow and Granite colour scheme, accompanied by white RX graphics. The visuals are completed with carbon fibre components for the front fender and tank infills, which not only add a premium tough but also help in shaving off some weight. The package is completed with a lightweight Akrapovič exhaust system, complete with a titanium outer wrap and carbon fibre end cap, which besides adding to the aesthetic appeal contributes towards some more weight savings.

Expected to arrive at dealerships in June 2025, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX will be a collector’s model among motorcycling enthusiasts. Currently, there are no plans of any united being allocated for India.