Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Teased Ahead Of Launch

Triumph is all set to launch a new variant of its Scrambler 400 X in India, with the main difference being the addition of cross-spoke wheels.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Scrambler 400 XC to get body-colour beak-style mudguard
  • To feature cross-spoke wheels and flyscreen
  • Likely to be priced at around Rs 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

Triumph’s 400cc lineup, comprising the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, has garnered a lot of attention ever since its debut in 2023. The company has been continuously offering new colour schemes, discounts, and complimentary extended warranty offers, while there was also a new variant of the former introduced, named Speed T4. The two-wheeler manufacturer is now preparing to introduce a new variant of the Scrambler 400 X in India, which will likely be called the Scrambler 400 XC.   

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far

  

undefined

 

Earlier this year, spy images of a test mule confirmed the development of this new variant. While the pictures did not reveal many details, they did showcase several design differences. The latest teaser shared by the brand is in line and showcases a body-coloured high-mounted front fender, while it is also expected to get a flyscreen and additional engine protection. If you opt for it, the standard version also offers some of these accessories. Apart from this, the main difference, however, is cross-spoke wheels that accommodate tubeless tyres instead of the alloy wheels found on the standard model. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing

 

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Details 2

Mechanically, the Scrambler 400 XC is expected to remain identical to its sibling. The existing Scrambler 400 X is equipped with a 43 mm upside-down front fork and a rear offset monoshock, both offering 150 mm of suspension travel. The XC variant will continue to be powered by a 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. 

   

As for prices, sources in the know have told us earlier that the Scrambler 400 XC will be launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.94 lakh. If accurate, this would make it Rs 27,000 higher than the standard Scrambler 400 X, which sits at Rs 2.67 lakh. We expect the model to launch within the coming week, with both the XC and X variants to be sold alongside each other in the brand’s Indian portfolio. 

