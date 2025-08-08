Triumph Thruxton 400: In Pictures

Triumph recently launched the Thruxton 400 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Speed 400, the Thruxton 400 exudes complete cafe racer vibes with its extended fairing, rear-set footpegs, and lowered handlebars. It is the fifth motorcycle in Triumph’s 400cc portfolio and the second most expensive. Here is everything you need to know about the Thruxton 400 in pictures.

The Thruxton 400 pays tribute to Triumph’s iconic line of Thruxton cafe racers from the past.

It features a bikini fairing and proper café racer styling, complemented by a round headlight.

Additional design elements include clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, and a sculpted rear cowl that completes the cafe racer profile.

The latest 400-series model from Triumph sits lower than the Speed 400, thanks to a redesigned subframe that narrows towards the tail section.

The colour palette includes yellow, red, black, and white, each paired with a silver contrast, except the white, which swaps silver for a contrasting grey.

The Thruxton 400 has a seat height of 795 mm, a wheelbase measuring 1,376 mm, and ground clearance of 158 mm.

The fuel tank retains the 13-litre capacity but is slightly elongated compared to the Speed 400. The motorcycle weighs in at 183 kg (kerb).

It rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres.

Powering the Thruxton 400 is the same 398 cc TR-Series engine found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, but with a 5 per cent increase in output.

As a result, it produces 41.43 bhp – up from 39.45 bhp – while maintaining 37.5 Nm of torque, now peaking at 7,500 rpm.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and the redline has been raised by 1,000 rpm, from 9,200 to 10,200 rpm.

Compared to the Speed 400, the Thruxton 400 runs a rear sprocket with two fewer teeth, helping it achieve a higher top speed of 161 kmph. To know all the differences between the Speed 400 and Thruxton 400, tape here.

On the features front, the Thruxton 400 shares its single-dial cluster with an LCD display from its siblings, and comes equipped with a USB-C charging port, switchable traction control, torque-assist clutch, and ABS.

It also does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.7 seconds, one second faster than its sibling.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is priced at Rs 2.74 lakh, which is Rs 24,000 more than the Speed 400. (All prices ex-showroom).

