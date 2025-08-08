HomeNews & Reviews
Triumph Thruxton 400: In Pictures

The Thruxton 400 shares its platform with the Speed 400 but draws significant design inspiration from its larger Thruxton siblings. Here's a closer look at the motorcycle in detail.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Thruxton 400 is priced at Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets a bikini fairing, bar-end mirrors, rear-set footpegs and more
  • The Thruxton 400 packs the most powerful engine in Triumph’s entire 400 cc range

Triumph recently launched the Thruxton 400 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Speed 400, the Thruxton 400 exudes complete cafe racer vibes with its extended fairing, rear-set footpegs, and lowered handlebars. It is the fifth motorcycle in Triumph’s 400cc portfolio and the second most expensive. Here is everything you need to know about the Thruxton 400 in pictures.

 

 

Also Read: Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.74 Lakh 
 

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 2

The Thruxton 400 pays tribute to Triumph’s iconic line of Thruxton cafe racers from the past.

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 37

It features a bikini fairing and proper café racer styling, complemented by a round headlight.  

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 13

Additional design elements include clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, and a sculpted rear cowl that completes the cafe racer profile. 

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 14

The latest 400-series model from Triumph sits lower than the Speed 400, thanks to a redesigned subframe that narrows towards the tail section. 

Website 16

The colour palette includes yellow, red, black, and white, each paired with a silver contrast, except the white, which swaps silver for a contrasting grey. 

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 5

The Thruxton 400 has a seat height of 795 mm, a wheelbase measuring 1,376 mm, and ground clearance of 158 mm.  

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 9

The fuel tank retains the 13-litre capacity but is slightly elongated compared to the Speed 400. The motorcycle weighs in at 183 kg (kerb). 

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 32

It rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres.  

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 12

Powering the Thruxton 400 is the same 398 cc TR-Series engine found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, but with a 5 per cent increase in output. 

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 35

As a result, it produces 41.43 bhp – up from 39.45 bhp – while maintaining 37.5 Nm of torque, now peaking at 7,500 rpm. 

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 21

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and the redline has been raised by 1,000 rpm, from 9,200 to 10,200 rpm. 

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 4

Compared to the Speed 400, the Thruxton 400 runs a rear sprocket with two fewer teeth, helping it achieve a higher top speed of 161 kmph. To know all the differences between the Speed 400 and Thruxton 400, tape here

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 28

On the features front, the Thruxton 400 shares its single-dial cluster with an LCD display from its siblings, and comes equipped with a USB-C charging port, switchable traction control, torque-assist clutch, and ABS.

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 24

It also does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.7 seconds, one second faster than its sibling. 

Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400 What s Different 4

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is priced at Rs 2.74 lakh, which is Rs 24,000 more than the Speed 400. (All prices ex-showroom).  
 

# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph Thruxton 400
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Triumph Models