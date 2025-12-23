Suzuki Fronx Secures One Star Safety Rating In ANCAP Crash Tests As Rear Seatbelt Fails During Testing

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) published the crash test results for the Suzuki Fronx, with the car awarded a dismal one-star rating. This marked a stark contrast to the vehicle’s Japan NCAP & ASEAN NCAP ratings, where it secured a four-star and five-star rating, respectively, earlier this year. The subcompact SUV scored below 50 per cent points in both adult and child occupant protection, though vulnerable road user protection and safety systems assessment scores were much better.



Adult Occupant Protection: 19.30/40 points (48 per cent)

ANCAP noted that the Fronx offered weak to marginal protection to adult occupants in the front seats in frontal offset impact testing. Protection to the head and pelvis, however, was rated as good. In the full-width barrier impact test, protection to the driver’s chest was weak, though protection to the head and pelvis was good.





However, the full-width frontal impact testing uncovered a notable flaw with the vehicle - the rear seat belt. ANCAP noted that the rear seatbelt unlatched during testing, thus failing to contain the forward momentum of the rear seat occupant, resulting in poor protection to the chest and head, and thus a score of zero for rear adult occupant safety and by extension a zero score in full-width impact testing.

Side impact & oblique pole impact testing fared better with marginal to good levels of protection to adult occupants. ANCAP also noted that far side impact tests were not conducted due to the lack of a centre airbag between the front seat occupants.



“The seatbelt component failure is rare and serious. ANCAP exists to give consumers confidence, and when our tests reveal results of this nature, we will act in their best interest by communicating our findings promptly and transparently. What concerns us is that this particular vehicle could have been purchased by an ordinary consumer, and in an on-road crash, this failure could have had serious consequences for the person sitting in the back seat. ANCAP’s view is that adult and child passengers should not travel in the rear seats of the Suzuki Fronx until the reason for the failure has been determined and relevant rectifications have been carried out,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.



Child Occupant Protection: 20.06/49 points (40 per cent)



The Fronx also performed poorly for child occupant protection, with ANCAP noting that the lack of seatbelt pretensioners at the rear resulted in the CRS occupants not being well restrained during impacts. In frontal impact testing, protection to the head of both the 10-year and 6-year dummy was poor, while chest protection was between marginal and weak.



In side impact testing, protection to the chest was good, though the safety agency noted that the 6-year dummy’s head impacted the CRS for the 10-year dummy, resulting in poor head protection.



Road User Protection: 41.39/63 points (65 per cent)



ANCAP noted that the Fronx’s bonnet and windscreen provided good to adequate protection to the head of pedestrians. This dropped to marginal to poor around the stiffer A pillar section, while protection to the road user’s pelvis and femur was poor. Lower leg protection was rated as good.



The Fronx’s autonomous braking system also performed adequately when tested with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. The safety body, however, noted that the AEB system did not react to other road users behind the vehicle.



Safety Systems: 10.03/18 points (55 per cent)



ANCAP noted that the autonomous braking system (car-to-car) performed well in the case of frontal or intersection collision scenarios, avoiding or mitigating impacts in most cases. The body, however, noted that the Fronx’s autonomous braking system lacked head-on functionality. The lane keep assist functions also worked well, and while the car got seatbelt reminders for all occupants, the rear centre seat lacked an occupant detection system.