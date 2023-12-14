Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars In Australasian NCAP Crash Test: Here’s Why

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program recently published the crash test results of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The Mahindra SUV was launched in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. The safety agency gave the Scorpio-N a zero-star rating with the SUV not faring well in adult occupant protection, other road user protection and safety systems. This is quite surprising given the fact that the same India-Made SUV was awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test, back in December 2022.

The Australasian Crash Test Safety Rating Agency’s scoring takes into account scores across four major branches – Adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road user and active safety systems. The rating in each category is based on the total score percentage with a minimum of 40 per cent for a one-star rating for adult and child occupant protection. Each 10 per cent increase in the category bumps up the star rating with a score of 80 per cent and above being a full five-star rating.

Other road user and safety systems scoring starts with a one-star rating for a 30 per cent score with a full five stars awarded for a score of 70 per cent or up. The overall star rating awarded is limited by the lowest category score. This means, if a vehicle scored 5 stars in all but one category, the star rating would be limited to the stars awarded in the lowest-scoring category. This is one regulation that hurt the Scorpio-N’s overall score.

In the adult occupant protection, the Scorpio-N scored a low one-star rating with a 44 per cent score. The frontal off-set impact showed adequate to good levels of protection to key areas of the driver and front passenger with the passenger cell also remaining stable. The agency however noted that the SUV presented a “high risk” to occupants of the oncoming vehicle earning it a penalty.

The full-width frontal impact showed more dismal results with weak protection to the driver’s chest and poor protection to the head, neck and chest of rear seat occupants. Side impact offered good protection to all key areas of the crash test dummy though it was noted that the seatbelt was unlatched on impact leading to chances of potential injuries. The oblique pole impact test meanwhile showed marginal protection to the occupant’s chest area. Additionally, the front seats showed poor protection from whiplash injuries with the rear seat protection rated as marginal.

For child occupant protection the Scorpio-N received an 80 per cent score – or a full five stars. The frontal off-set and side impact tests showed marginal to good levels of protection to the 6-year-old and 10-year-old dummies. The agency however noted that the ISOFIX restraints could not be properly installed on the rear seats due to interference of seat trimmings. The child seats were only recommended for the outer seats in the centre row.

The Scorpio-N also offered dismal protection to other vulnerable road users with a zero-star rating (23 per cent score). ANCAP noted that the bonnet provided marginal to adequate protection across most of its surface though it dropped to weak or poor near the front and the base of the windscreen. The A-pillars also offered poor protection. Protection to the pedestrian’s pelvis, femur and lower legs was also poor.

The Scorpio also scored zero stars for Safety Assist with the vehicle not equipped with any ADAS functions. Thus, as a result, the Scorpio-N’s received an overall score of zero stars.