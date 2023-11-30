Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design

Mahindra is readying to launch a facelift for the long-running XUV300 subcompact SUV in the Indian market. A test mule of the SUV was recently spotted providing a glimpse of the updated exterior design.



The test mules, though camouflaged, reveal a redesigned fascia, showcasing new headlamps with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs inspired by its larger counterpart, the XUV700. The upper headlamp cluster is now much smaller than on the current SUV with a secondary light cluster positioned just below. The grille looks to now be closed off with cooling vents positioned lower down on the fascia. The bumper too is redesigned.





The alloy wheels sport a fresh design, adding a touch of sophistication to the sub-4 metre SUV.



Moving to the rear, the facelifted XUV300 gets some notable updates including new LED tail-lights and a revised tailgate and bumper. The registration plate has shifted from the tailgate to the rear bumper.





Previous images of the interior suggest that the SUV will get an updated dashboard design with a large free-standing central touchscreen and redesigned air-con vents. The control surfaces on the lower centre console however look to have been retained.



It is speculated that the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will be revealed in early 2024.

Image Source: 1, 2