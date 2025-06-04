Login
Latest News
Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Two fully-loaded born electric SUVs from homegrown automakers will soon battle it out in the market. How do they compare on paper? Let's find out.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The XEV 9e is slightly longer in length and wheelbase
  • The Harrier EV has a strong edge with its dual motor QWD offerings
  • The XEV 9e features a slightly larger battery pack and offers more range

Tata Motors has finally launched the all-electric Harrier in the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger). The Harrier EV holds the top spot in Tata's electric vehicle lineup and comes equipped with a host of features never seen in any previous Tata vehicle. The Harrier EV gets into the ring with Mahindra’s new contender, the XEV 9e, so let’s see how these two electric SUVs in their top-spec variant stack up against each other on paper.  

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More

 

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Dimensions

 

tata harrier ev vs mahindra xev 9e specifications features prices compared

The Mahindra XEV 9e's wheelbase is slightly longer than the Harrier EV. 

 

 Tata Harrier EV Mahindra XEV 9e 
Length  4607 mm 4,789 mm 
Width 2132 mm 1,907 mm 
Height 1740 mm 1,694 mm 
Wheelbase 2741 mm 2,775 mm 
Boot Space 502 litres663 litres 
Frunk Space 35 litres 150 litres 

 

The Mahindra XEV 9e is the longer of the two SUVs, measuring 182 mm more in length.  However, the Harrier EV is both wider and taller, by 225 mm and 46mm, respectively. The wheelbase of the Mahindra SUV is slightly longer at 2,775 mm, versus 2,741 mm for the Harrier. In terms of storage, Mahindra also leads with 663 litres of boot space and 150 litres of frunk space, significantly more than the Harrier EV’s 502-litre boot and 35-litre frunk. 

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV: In Pictures

 

tata harrier ev vs mahindra xev 9e specifications features prices compared 7

The XEV 9e (below) offers increased storage capacity in both the frunk and the boot.

 

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Battery, Motor, Charging

 

 Tata Harrier EV Mahindra XEV 9e 
Motor Dual motor (AWD) Single motor (RWD) 
Battery Capacity 75 kWh 79 kWh 
Power 235 + 156 bhp 281.61 bhp 
Torque 504 Nm  380 Nm  
Claimed Range 622 km 656 km 
AC Charging Time (10-100%)   10.7 hrs/7.2 kW 11.7 hrs/7.2 kW 
DC Fast Charging (20-80%) 25 mins/120 kW 20 mins/180 kW 

  

The Tata Harrier EV features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with a 235 bhp rear electric motor and 156 bhp front, and 504 Nm of torque in its fully loaded avatar. On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9e uses a single rear-mounted motor putting out 281.61 bhp and 380 Nm across its variant lineup. The Harrier EV is the first Tata EV vehicle to feature an all-wheel drive setup, while neither of the Mahindra Born electric duo comes equipped with it.   

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark

tata harrier ev vs mahindra xev 9e specifications features prices compared 1

In their top variants, the Harrier EV has a 75 kWh battery, while the XEV 9e gets 79 kWh.

 

The XEV 9e comes with a slightly larger 79 kWh battery pack compared to Tata’s 75 kWh unit. This results in a higher claimed range for the XEV 9e at 656 km, whereas the Harrier EV offers a slightly lower range of 622 km. Both the electric SUVs offer the same set of regen levels (L0, L1, L2, L3), where L0 is with no regen at all and maximum regen is achieved at the L3 setting. 

 

Both vehicles support AC charging via a 7.2 kW charger, with the Harrier EV taking approximately 10.7 hours to go from 10 per cent to 100 per cent, slightly faster than the XEV 9e’s 11.7 hours. As for DC fast charging, the XEV 9e can be juiced up in 20 minutes from 20-80 per cent using a 180 kW charger, while the Harrier EV takes about 25 minutes to do the same using a 120 kW DC fast charger.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!

 

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Features 

tata harrier ev vs mahindra xev 9e specifications features prices compared 2

The XEV 9e features a triple-screen setup spanning the dashboard.

 

Both the Harrier EV and the XEV 9e are loaded with features, but each takes a different approach. The Harrier EV comes with a larger 14.53-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which Tata claims is a first in the automotive space. On the other hand, the XEV 9e offers a three 12.3-inch Super Screens setup stretching across the width of the dashboard. 

tata harrier ev vs mahindra xev 9e specifications features prices compared 5

Both vehicles get an autonomous parking system which can operate from the key. 

 

Common to both SUVs are features like an autonomous parking system that can park the car without the driver inside, and a summon function that moves the vehicle out of a parking spot using the remote key of the vehicle, respectively. Both models also share features like a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS and six airbags.  

tata harrier ev vs mahindra xev 9e specifications features prices compared 6

The Harrier EV gets a V2V and V2L function, which is missing on the XEV 9e. 

 

Where the Harrier EV stands out is with its Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities, allowing it to charge other EVs or power external appliances, features not available on the XEV 9e. It also gets a transparent view mode through its 360-degree cameras, letting the driver see underneath the vehicle, another feature the XEV 9e lacks. 

Tata Harrier EV Images 2

Being AWD, Harrier EV gets dedicated terrain modes to tackle uneven surfaces. 

 

When it comes to driving modes, the Harrier EV QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) variants offer six terrain modes: Rock Crawl, Snow, Gravel, Sand, Normal, and a customisable sixth mode, along with four standard drive modes. In comparison, the XEV 9e provides five driving modes: Default, Range, Everyday, Race, and Snow.  

 

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Prices 

 

Tata Motors has revealed only the starting price of the Harrier EV, which begins at Rs 21.49 lakh, while the Mahindra XEV 9e starts slightly higher at Rs 21.90 lakh. The top-spec XEV 9e is priced at Rs 30.50 lakh. Although the fully loaded Harrier EV will feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup – unlike Mahindra’s single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration – Tata is expected to price it competitively. Bookings for the Harrier EV will open on July 2, with the full price list likely to be announced around that time. 

 

(All prices ex-showroom and excluding charger.)

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  • The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Tata Harrier EV: In Pictures
  • All-electric Harrier gets notable upgrades over its internal combustion sibling, including hands-free parking, a larger 14.53-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera with transparent mode for off-roading, Dolby Atmos support and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More
  • The brand had crossed the 3,000 sales mark for eSUVs in April 2025, while deliveries had started a month earlier.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark
  • Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier EV, the largest, most expensive all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date
    Tata Harrier EV Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will be the largest EV from Tata, and the only model from the manufacturer to feature a dual-motor setup
    Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect

  • Two fully-loaded born electric SUVs from homegrown automakers will soon battle it out in the market. How do they compare on paper? Let's find out.
    Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • Norton Motorcycles is expected to be launched in India later this year. We look at the possible opportunities and challenges for the brand in India.
    Opinion: Can TVS Shake Royal Enfield’s Grip With Norton Motorcycles?
  • The Rizta accounts to approximately 60 per cent of total sales making it the best-selling model in Ather’s portfolio.
    1 Lakh Ather Riztas Sold Within A Year Of Launch
  • The new EV policy guidelines released by the government mean the benefits are applicable for all future investments post notification of the policy.
    Vinfast To Miss Out On Tax Benefits On Imported Cars Under India's New EV Policy
  • Solely offered in diesel guise, the Corporate variant extends the option of a voice assisted panoramic sunroof to the diesel variants of the Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 Lakh
  • The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Tata Harrier EV: In Pictures
  • All-electric Harrier gets notable upgrades over its internal combustion sibling, including hands-free parking, a larger 14.53-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera with transparent mode for off-roading, Dolby Atmos support and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More
  • The brand had crossed the 3,000 sales mark for eSUVs in April 2025, while deliveries had started a month earlier.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark
  • The new Bentayga Speed is over 40 kg lighter than the outgoing W12-powered SUV and develops marginally more power; 0-100 kmph time is reduced by 0.5 seconds
    New Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed; Goodbye W12, Hello Twin-Turbo V8
  • Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier EV, the largest, most expensive all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date
    Tata Harrier EV Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

