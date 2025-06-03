Tata Harrier EV: In Pictures

Tata Motors has finally launched the Harrier EV in the Indian market, with prices beginning at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding the charger). Although only the starting price has been disclosed, the complete pricing is likely to be announced closer to the booking commencement date on July 2. Let’s take a closer look at Tata’s range-topping electric SUV.

The Harrier EV will be available in three trim levels: Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered, with two battery pack options.

In terms of styling, the Harrier EV maintains much of the design language of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Key differences include a closed-off front grille and a redesigned central air intake on the front bumper.

As for the profile, the SUV gets 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels and 'EV' badging positioned on the front doors.

At the rear, design changes are minimal, with the main distinction being the ‘Harrier.EV’ lettering on the tailgate.

When it comes to dimensions, the Harrier EV is slightly larger, measuring 2 mm longer, 210 mm wider, and 22 mm taller than the standard Harrier. However, the wheelbase is the same at 2,741 mm.

Inside the cabin, the layout is familiar, retaining elements from the ICE version such as the touch-based climate controls and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The previous 12.3-inch touchscreen is replaced with a larger 14.53-inch Neo QLED display.

Features like a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and Level 2 ADAS have been carried over from the standard Harrier.

For the QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) variants, the Harrier EV includes six terrain modes: Rock Crawl, Snow, Gravel, Sand, Normal, and a customisable sixth mode. These come in addition to four standard drive modes.

Another QWD-exclusive feature is an off-road assist or cruise control mode, which allows the vehicle to maintain a low, steady speed over uneven terrain.

A transparent view mode via the 360-degree camera system lets drivers see beneath the vehicle, akin to what we have seen on Defender and Range Rover models.

The EV is also equipped with an autonomous parking system, capable of parking the car without the driver inside. A summon function allows the vehicle to be moved from a parking spot with the press of a button.

Further features include support for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) power sharing.

The standard Harrier EV features rear-wheel drive, powered by a 235 bhp electric motor and either a 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery pack.

The QWD configuration adds a second, 156 bhp motor on the front axle, resulting in a combined output of 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque.

Suspension duties are handled by an all-independent setup with frequency-selective dampers. Braking is managed by disc brakes on all four wheels.

Tata claims the QWD variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds.

For range, Tata states that the 75 kWh battery in RWD configuration is certified for up to 627 km (ARAI). In real-world conditions (C75 cycle), this translates to an estimated 480–505 km on a single charge.

Tata says the Harrier EV will support up to 7 kW AC and 120 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 20 per cent to 80 per cent charge in under 25 minutes.