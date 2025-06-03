Tata Harrier EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 3, 2025
Highlights
Tata is all set to launch the Harrier EV in India today. The Harrier EV is the largest all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date, and the only one to be equipped with a dual-motor setup. While showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, much of the SUV’s specifications still remain under wraps, and will be revealed at its launch event today. The Harrier EV will be based on the company’s Acti.ev platform, building upon the OMEGA architecture.
Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
Visually, the Harrier EV retains a lot of its original styling cues, and is quite similar to the Harrier EV concept that was previously showcased in 2023. The front end of the SUV gets a full-width lightbar, which sits above a new enclosed panel grille. The vertically stacked headlights have been retained from the Harrier ICE. The front bumper meanwhile, has been revised, and now features a metallic finish and multiple vertical slats. The Harrier EV will also get aero-style alloy wheels, EV badging on both front doors, connected LED taillamps, and dual-tone body colour options.
Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
The interior layout of the Harrier EV will also be identical to the ICE model. The list of features on the SUV will include a 12.3-inch display, a 10.25-inch digital instruments display, ventilated seats with power adjustability, electronic parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, JBL surround sound system, and more. Level 2 ADAS will also be part of the features list, in addition to cloud-connected telematics, over-the-air update support, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities. A recent video from Tata has also confirmed the presence of off-road cruise control, 360-degree cameras, and an array of driving modes that include a Rock Crawl mode, Road, Snow and Sand.
Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect
Tata is yet to reveal the specifications of the powertrain although, Tata has stated that the SUV will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises, with the latter featuring all-wheel drive. The company also went on to claim that it will put out 500 Nm of peak torque, and 500 km of real-world range, although it didn’t specify for which variants of the SUV.
The launch event of the Tata Harrier EV is set to begin at 2:00 PM today.
The Harrier EV is likely to be the most expensive all-electric product from Tata, expected to be priced from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 31 lakh.
The Harrier EV will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises.
The dual-motor variant will feature all-wheel-drive and according to Tata, will have a peak torque figure of 500 Nm.
The interior layout of the Harrier EV will be identical to the ICE model, featuring a floating 12.3-inch display, and a 10.25-inch digital instruments display.
Few other features that are expected to be offered in the SUV include ventilated seats with power adjustability, electronic parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, JBL surround sound system, and more. Level 2 ADAS will also be part of the features list, in addition to cloud-connected telematics, over-the-air update support, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities.
The launch event of the Harrier EV has begun!
The all-wheel-drive variant of the Harrier EV will have 504 Nm of peak torque.
Tata claims that the Harrier EV will be able to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds in Boost mode.
The Tata Harrier EV will get six terrain modes.
The Tata Harrier EV will feature a 14.5-inch touchscreen system from Harman with a Samsung QLED display.
The Harrier EV will come equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack. Tata has also claimed that the battery can provide 250 km of range with 15 minutes of charging.
Here are a few powertrain details of the Harrier EV.
The motor on the front axle churns out 156 bhp and 164 Nm of torque. It has been developed by Tata Autocomp.
The rear motor developed by Schaeffler makes 235 bhp and 304 Nm of torque.
Here are the charging details of the Harrier EV. Tata has also stated that the EV will be offered with V2L capability.
The Harrier EV will be available with two battery options- 65 kWh and 75 kWh. The real world range of the EV as per Tata is nearly 500 km.
Here are the drive modes on offer with the Harrier EV.
Here are a few features offered on the Harrier EV.
A look at the automated parking features on the Harrier EV.
The Harrier EV will feature a sound system from JBL.
Aside from the surround view camera that also provides a view of what's underneath the car, the Harrier EV also gets a kerb sensor.