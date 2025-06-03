Login
Tata Harrier EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier EV, the largest, most expensive all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Tata is all set to launch the Harrier EV in India today. The Harrier EV is the largest all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date, and the only one to be equipped with a dual-motor setup. While showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, much of the SUV’s specifications still remain under wraps, and will be revealed at its launch event today. The Harrier EV will be based on the company’s Acti.ev platform, building upon the OMEGA architecture. 

     

    Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
     

    Tata Harrier EV Launch Tomorrow What To Expect

     Visually, the Harrier EV retains a lot of its original styling cues, and is quite similar to the Harrier EV concept that was previously showcased in 2023. The front end of the SUV gets a full-width lightbar, which sits above a new enclosed panel grille. The vertically stacked headlights have been retained from the Harrier ICE. The front bumper meanwhile, has been revised, and now features a metallic finish and multiple vertical slats. The Harrier EV will also get aero-style alloy wheels, EV badging on both front doors, connected LED taillamps, and dual-tone body colour options.

     

    Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
     

    Tata Harrier EV cabin

    The interior layout of the Harrier EV will also be identical to the ICE model. The list of features on the SUV will include a 12.3-inch display, a 10.25-inch digital instruments display, ventilated seats with power adjustability, electronic parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, JBL surround sound system, and more. Level 2 ADAS will also be part of the features list, in addition to cloud-connected telematics, over-the-air update support, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities. A recent video from Tata has also confirmed the presence of off-road cruise control, 360-degree cameras, and an array of driving modes that include a Rock Crawl mode, Road, Snow and Sand.

     

    Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect
     

    Tata is yet to reveal the specifications of the powertrain although, Tata has stated that the SUV will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises, with the latter featuring all-wheel drive. The company also went on to claim that it will put out 500 Nm of peak torque, and 500 km of real-world range, although it didn’t specify for which variants of the SUV.



     

    11:00 AM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The launch event of the Tata Harrier EV is set to begin at 2:00 PM today.

    Tata Harrier ev India 1

     

    11:45 AM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The Harrier EV is likely to be the most expensive all-electric product from Tata, expected to be priced from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 31 lakh.

    Tata Harrier ev India 1
    12:30 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The Harrier EV will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises.

    Tata Harrier ev India
    1:00 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The dual-motor variant will feature all-wheel-drive and according to Tata, will have a peak torque figure of 500 Nm.

    tata actiev dedicated ev platform 600km range 150kw fast charging harrier sierra ev carandbike 3
    1:15 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The interior layout of the Harrier EV will be identical to the ICE model, featuring a floating 12.3-inch display, and a 10.25-inch digital instruments display. 

    Tata Harrier EV cabin
    1:30 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    Few other features that are expected to be offered in the SUV include ventilated seats with power adjustability, electronic parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, JBL surround sound system, and more. Level 2 ADAS will also be part of the features list, in addition to cloud-connected telematics, over-the-air update support, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities.

    Tata Harrier EV
    2:02 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The launch event of the Harrier EV has begun!

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 04 20 PM
    2:08 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The all-wheel-drive variant of the Harrier EV will have 504 Nm of peak torque.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 09 13 PM
    2:10 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    Tata claims that the Harrier EV will be able to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds in Boost mode.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 11 03 PM
    2:12 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The Tata Harrier EV will get six terrain modes. Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 12 58 PM

    2:15 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The Tata Harrier EV will feature a 14.5-inch touchscreen system from Harman with a Samsung QLED display.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 14 46 PM
    2:18 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The Harrier EV will come equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack. Tata has also claimed that the battery can provide 250 km of range with 15 minutes of charging. 

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 16 24 PM
    2:26 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    Here are a few powertrain details of the Harrier EV.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 25 38 PM
    2:28 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The motor on the front axle churns out 156 bhp and 164 Nm of torque. It has been developed by Tata Autocomp.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 31 56 PM
    11:38 AM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The rear motor developed by Schaeffler makes 235 bhp and 304 Nm of torque.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 43 38 PM
    2:37 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    Here are the charging details of the Harrier EV. Tata has also stated that the EV will be offered with V2L capability.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 36 51 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 37 56 PM
    2:39 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The Harrier EV will be available with two battery options- 65 kWh and 75 kWh. The real world range of the EV as per Tata is nearly 500 km.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 40 38 PM 1
    2:43 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    Here are the drive modes on offer with the Harrier EV.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 04 20 PM
    2:47 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    Here are a few features offered on the Harrier EV.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 48 44 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 48 45 PM
    12:50 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    A look at the automated parking features on the Harrier EV.

    Screenshot 20250603 145036 You Tube 1
    2:52 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    The Harrier EV will feature a sound system from JBL.

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 54 34 PM
    2:58 PM
    Jun 3, 2025

    Aside from the surround view camera that also provides a view of what's underneath the car, the Harrier EV also gets a kerb sensor. 

    Whats App Image 2025 06 03 at 2 59 23 PM
    # Tata Harrier EV# Tata Harrier EV features# Tata Harrier EV specifications
    Published on June 3, 2025

    • Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will be the largest EV from Tata, and the only model from the manufacturer to feature a dual-motor setup
      Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect
    • The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
      Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
    • When it goes on sale, the Harrier EV will be the biggest, most powerful EV from the company to be sold in India
      Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
    • For now, Tata has confirmed that the Harrier.ev produces 500 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Production-Spec Tata Harrier EV Showcased
    • Several brands are expected to strengthen their EV portfolios in the Indian market before the end of the financial year. Here’s what to expect.
      World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025

    • The new Bentayga Speed is over 40 kg lighter than the outgoing W12-powered SUV and develops marginally more power; 0-100 kmph time is reduced by 0.5 seconds
      New Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed; Goodbye W12, Hello Twin-Turbo V8
    • Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier EV, the largest, most expensive all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date
      Tata Harrier EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    • H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Minister of Heavy Industries has said that electric car brand just wants to open showrooms in India
      Tesla Not Interested In Manufacturing In India: Heavy Industries Minister
    • Barring six models in its entire passenger vehicle portfolio, Maruti Suzuki now offers six airbags as standard equipment on all its cars and SUVs, and most of the remaining products will get more airbags soon.
      Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out
    • The 2025 Z900 gets a slightly revised styling while its feature set has gained ride-by-wire tech, cruise control and a bidirectional quickshifter.
      2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh
    • The hill is calling, and Ford’s answer is electric. This is the Pikes Peak specced-out Mustang Mach-E, which will be the third attempt by Blue Oval at the iconic hill climb.
      This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of Downforce
    • This update is set to bring the 29 series in line with the Chetak 35, from a mechanical standpoint.
      Bajaj To Launch More Affordable Chetak Variant In June
    • Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will be the largest EV from Tata, and the only model from the manufacturer to feature a dual-motor setup
      Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect
    • The X-Cape 1200 will be powered by the V2 Corsa Corta EVO with a peak power output of 123 bhp and 105 Nm, due for launch in UK markets soon.
      Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Details Revealed
    • Lowered import duty to apply to EVs valued at or over USD 35,000 and will only be applicable for a 5-year period, subject to the brand investing in local operations
      India Finalises New EV Import Guidelines; Offers Conditional 15% Duty Rate
