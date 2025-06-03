Tata Harrier EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Tata is all set to launch the Harrier EV in India today. The Harrier EV is the largest all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date, and the only one to be equipped with a dual-motor setup. While showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, much of the SUV’s specifications still remain under wraps, and will be revealed at its launch event today. The Harrier EV will be based on the company’s Acti.ev platform, building upon the OMEGA architecture.

Visually, the Harrier EV retains a lot of its original styling cues, and is quite similar to the Harrier EV concept that was previously showcased in 2023. The front end of the SUV gets a full-width lightbar, which sits above a new enclosed panel grille. The vertically stacked headlights have been retained from the Harrier ICE. The front bumper meanwhile, has been revised, and now features a metallic finish and multiple vertical slats. The Harrier EV will also get aero-style alloy wheels, EV badging on both front doors, connected LED taillamps, and dual-tone body colour options.

The interior layout of the Harrier EV will also be identical to the ICE model. The list of features on the SUV will include a 12.3-inch display, a 10.25-inch digital instruments display, ventilated seats with power adjustability, electronic parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, JBL surround sound system, and more. Level 2 ADAS will also be part of the features list, in addition to cloud-connected telematics, over-the-air update support, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities. A recent video from Tata has also confirmed the presence of off-road cruise control, 360-degree cameras, and an array of driving modes that include a Rock Crawl mode, Road, Snow and Sand.

Tata is yet to reveal the specifications of the powertrain although, Tata has stated that the SUV will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises, with the latter featuring all-wheel drive. The company also went on to claim that it will put out 500 Nm of peak torque, and 500 km of real-world range, although it didn’t specify for which variants of the SUV.





