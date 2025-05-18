Login
Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3

When it goes on sale, the Harrier EV will be the biggest, most powerful EV from the company to be sold in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • First showcased in India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
  • This model is based on the company’s Acti.ev platform.
  • First EV from Tata to feature a dual electric motor setup.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the all-electric iteration of its Harrier SUV on June 3. First showcased in production-spec form at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this model is based on the company’s Acti.ev platform, building upon the OMEGA architecture. Aside from being the biggest EV from Tata Motors to go on sale, this will also be the first EV from the carmaker to feature a dual-motor setup. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Production-Spec Tata Harrier EV Showcased
 Tata Harrier ev India

The Harrier EV will offer a claimed real-world range of 500 km according to Tata

 

Tata Motors however, is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the powertrain. The carmaker has however, stated on previous occasions that the SUV will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises, with the latter featuring all-wheel drive. The company also went on to claim that it will put out 500 Nm of peak torque, and 500 km of real-world range, although it didn’t specify for which variants of the SUV. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Opens 10 EV 'Mega Chargers' Across India
 

On the design front, the production-spec version of the Harrier EV is largely similar to the concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The SUV borrows many styling cues from its ICE counterpart, while sporting a few EV-specific elements. The front end gets a full-width lightbar akin to the one on the currently on-sale Harrier, which sits above a new enclosed panel grille. The vertically stacked headlamps have also been retained, while the front bumper has been revised, now featuring a metallic finish and multiple vertical slats. The Harrier EV will also get aero-style alloy wheels, EV badging on both front doors, connected LED taillamps, and dual-tone body colour options.

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels Confirmed  
 

The interior layout of the Harrier EV is also expected to mirror that of the ICE Harrier, equipped with the same floating touchscreen unit, four-spoke steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The Arcade.ev interface with several apps, connected car tech, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also likely be offered.

 

The list of features confirmed for the Harrier EV include ventilated seats with power adjustability, electronic parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, JBL surround sound system, and more. Level 2 ADAS will also be part of the features list, in addition to cloud-connected telematics, over-the-air update support, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities.


Upon launch, we expect the Tata Harrier EV's prices to range from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Popular Models