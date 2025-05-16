Tata Motors Opens 10 EV 'Mega Chargers' Across India
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on May 16, 2025
Highlights
- Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway gets three 'Mega Charger' stations
- Delhi-Jaipur gets four of Tata’s Mega Charger outlets
- 120 kW DC fast chargers deployed at these stations
Tata Motors' electric mobility division has inaugurated its first 10 high-capacity ‘Mega Chargers’ across India. The newly installed Mega Chargers have been set up in collaboration with electric vehicle charge point operators ChargeZone and Statiq. The company plans to establish 4 lakh charging points nationwide by 2027. Designed to be accessible to a wide range of electric vehicles, these fast-charging stations also offer priority access and service to customers owning a Tata EV.
Three of the ten ‘Mega Chargers’ are located along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway for electric vehicle motorists travelling across Maharashtra and Gujarat. These stations, developed with ChargeZone, are spaced between 150 to 200 km apart and come equipped with restrooms and food outlets. Notably, the flagship station in Vadodara features a 400 kW station capable of simultaneously charging up to six vehicles. The remaining two offer charging speeds of up to 120 kW DC.
Four additional MegaChargers have been installed along the Delhi–Jaipur Highway in partnership with Statiq. Spaced at 60 km intervals along the 270 km corridor, these stations provide 120 kW DC fast charging with dedicated parking facilities.
On the Pune–Nashik Highway, a 120 kW DC fast charging station has been set up in collaboration with ChargeZone. The final two locations are within city limits, one at Monk Mansion in Bengaluru and the other at Ramee Royal Resort in Udaipur, also facilitated by ChargeZone.
