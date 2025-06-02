Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July

Kia India is gearing up to launch a new product in July 2025, and it will almost certainly be the Carens Clavis EV, the all-electric version of the recently launched Carens Clavis. Kia confirmed that the electric version, spotted undergoing road tests multiple times, will follow the launch of its combustion engine counterpart, and the company has now once again reiterated it will bring a new product to the market next month.

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh

Visually, the Carens Clavis EV is expected to remain nearly identical to the ICE version, with only minor design tweaks to distinguish it. These may include a revised front grille and the possible addition of a full-width LED light bar connecting the signature L-shaped daytime running lights. The electric model will retain the ‘Ice Cube’ LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the ‘Starmap’ connected LED taillight at the rear. A front-mounted charging port – similar to what is seen on the Hyundai Creta Electric – was also seen in the spy images.

As for the interior, the electric version is likely to carry over the interior design and features from its ICE sibling. This includes a 26.62-inch panoramic display combining the infotainment system and digital instruments display. Other features could include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, multiple USB-C charging ports, a dual-view dashcam, a seat-mounted air purifier, and an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Also Read: Kia Carens EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Debut

On the safety front, the Carens Clavis EV is expected to offer Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, incorporating more than 20 features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

In terms of battery pack, the Carens Clavis EV is likely to share its battery options with the Hyundai Creta Electric. If so, it could be offered with two battery packs, a standard 42 kWh and a long-range 51.4 kWh unit, providing ARAI-certified range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively.

Image Source