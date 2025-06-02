Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In JulyAuto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales SlideHonda E-VO Unveiled: Honda’s First Electric MotorcycleToyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 LakhTata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July

The electric derivative of Kia’s 7-seat MPV has been spotted on test multiple times ahead of its market launch.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Carens Clavis EV to mirror ICE model visually
  • Likely to be offered in two battery pack options
  • Launch slated to happen sometime in July 2025

Kia India is gearing up to launch a new product in July 2025, and it will almost certainly be the Carens Clavis EV, the all-electric version of the recently launched Carens Clavis. Kia confirmed that the electric version, spotted undergoing road tests multiple times, will follow the launch of its combustion engine counterpart, and the company has now once again reiterated it will bring a new product to the market next month.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh  

  Kia Carens EV spied

Visually, the Carens Clavis EV is expected to remain nearly identical to the ICE version, with only minor design tweaks to distinguish it. These may include a revised front grille and the possible addition of a full-width LED light bar connecting the signature L-shaped daytime running lights. The electric model will retain the ‘Ice Cube’ LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the ‘Starmap’ connected LED taillight at the rear. A front-mounted charging port – similar to what is seen on the Hyundai Creta Electric – was also seen in the spy images. 

  

As for the interior, the electric version is likely to carry over the interior design and features from its ICE sibling. This includes a 26.62-inch panoramic display combining the infotainment system and digital instruments display. Other features could include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, multiple USB-C charging ports, a dual-view dashcam, a seat-mounted air purifier, and an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Debut

  

Kia Carens Clavis web 20

On the safety front, the Carens Clavis EV is expected to offer Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, incorporating more than 20 features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. 

  

In terms of battery pack, the Carens Clavis EV is likely to share its battery options with the Hyundai Creta Electric. If so, it could be offered with two battery packs, a standard 42 kWh and a long-range 51.4 kWh unit, providing ARAI-certified range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively. 

 

Image Source

# Kia Cars# Kia Cars India# Kia Carens Clavis EV# Kia Carens EV# Kia Electric Vehicles# Upcoming Kia Cars# Electric Cars in India# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The second-gen Seltos appears to get a redesigned fascia replete with a new headlamp setup.
    New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India
  • The Carens Clavis will be available with three engine choices and four transmission options.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • The newly installed MegaChargers have been installed in collaboration with EV infrastructure providers ChargeZone and Statiq.
    Tata Motors Opens 10 EV 'Mega Chargers' Across India
  • The newest kid on the block, the Kia Syros, has got many things right. So, does it make a default buy in the lucrative sub-4 metre segment? Or there’s more to it than meets the eye?
    Kia Syros Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Positioned as the top-of-the-line variant in the Windsor family, the Pro features a 52.9 kWh battery, and is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS.
    MG Windsor EV Pro Launched At Rs 17.50 Lakh With Up To 449 KM Range

Latest News

  • The electric derivative of Kia’s 7-seat MPV has been spotted on test multiple times ahead of its market launch.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July
  • For the second consecutive month, Mahindra held onto second place in terms of domestic car sales in the country, as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors reported a decline in domestic vehicle sales.
    Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide
  • The Honda E-VO has been officially announced in China and is the result of joint venture between Honda and its Chinese partner Guangzhou.
    Honda E-VO Unveiled: Honda’s First Electric Motorcycle
  • Available only with the 4x4 automatic variant of the SUV, the Fortuner Neo Drive – equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system – commands a Rs 2 lakh premium over the regular Fortuner diesel.
    Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 Lakh
  • The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
  • Scheduled to start ops next month, the Vietnamese EV maker has confirmed a three-SUV start – VF7, VF6 and VF3 in that order - and the promise of a reliable electric ecosystem that will include charging infrastructure and electric two-wheelers too.
    VinFast To Launch MG Comet-Rivalling VF3 In India Next Year; VF6, VF7 To Lead India Entry
  • The Masāra edition is JLR’s second special edition Range Rover for the Indian market after the Ranthambore Edition last year.
    India-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore; All 12 Units Sold Out
  • The RS 457, as standard, now comes with a 4-year or 48,000 kilometres warranty, up from the original 3-year or 36,000 kilometres warranty.
    Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India
  • If you thought Aston Martin couldn’t get any posher, think again. Welcome the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante—a one-of-one, drop-top, drop-dead-gorgeous grand tourer that’s basically what James Bond would drive if he retired in Miami.
    One-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally
  • Kawasaki’s flagship sport naked which, once launched, will sit above its most popular model in India, the Kawasaki Z900.
    2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon

Research More on Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

Starts at ₹ 11.5 - 21.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Carens Clavis Specifications
View Carens Clavis Features

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July