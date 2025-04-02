Login
Kia Carens EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Debut

All-Electric Carens features a charging socket in the nose and is expected to share much of the upcoming Carens facelift’s design.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Carens EV to get similar design as upcoming Carens facelift
  • Charging flap positioned on the nose
  • Could share powertrains with the Hyundai Creta Electric

The all-electric derivative of the Kia Carens has been spotted testing on Indian roads. A test mule of the Carens EV was caught on camera, plugged in at a charging station, revealing that the EV will feature a charging flap in the nose. 

 

Also read: 2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms
 

Speaking of the design, little was visible in the images of the test mule, with the car tucked away under a car cover and only part of the front bumper visible. The most noticeable design feature is the charging port, which – like its cousin, the Creta Electric, is located on the nose. The Carens EV, for the most part, is set to share the design of the upcoming Carens facelift with design elements borrowed from Kia’s latest EV family of models. 

Kia Carens EV spied 1

Also read: Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh 
 

Spy shots of the Carens facelift have revealed an updated front fascia with Kia EV5 inspired headlamps, redesigned tail lamps in line with the likes of the current Seltos and Sonet. The Carens EV, however, could get some EV-specific design touches such as active flaps in the air dam, similar to the Creta Electric – aside from an enclosed grille to improve aerodynamics. The cabin is also expected to get design updates along with upgrades to the tech offered. Previous spy shots of the Carens facelift have confirmed features such as a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, and a camera for the ADAS tech on board. The Carens could come with Level 2 ADAS features when it is launched.

 

Also read: Kia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
 

Powertrain details for the EV are under wraps, though we expect it could share the powertrain options with the Hyundai Creta Electric. The latter is offered with either a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a 133 bhp and a 169 bhp electric motor, respectively. 

 

The Carnes EV is set to be one of two mass market EVs to come to India from the Korean carmaker. The second model due to arrive is expected to be an all-electric derivative of the recently launched Syros subcompact SUV.

 

# Kia# Kia Carens# Kia Carens MPV# Kia Carens EV# Carens Electric# Carens EV# Kia India# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Electric Cars
Research More on Kia Carens

Kia Carens
8.5

Kia Carens

Starts at ₹ 10.45 - 19.67 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Carens Specifications
View Carens Features

Popular Kia Models

