2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched in India; Priced At Rs 62.60 LakhBMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th BirthdayTata Sierra Spotted Testing In IndiaKia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Volkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And ConsVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons2025 KTM 390 Adventure Review
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeBYD SeagullMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricVolvo New XC90Volvo ES90 Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms

Expected to debut in the second half of 2025, the latest iteration of the Carens will be sold in both- ICE and EV guises
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The upcoming Kia Carens facelift has been spotted testing in South Korea.
  • To feature styling cues inspired by the Kia EV5.
  • Expected to retain the existing crop of engines.

The upcoming Kia Carens facelift has been spotted testing once again ahead of its expected debut in the second half of 2025. The latest spy shots of the upcoming model, which were taken in South Korea, give us a better glimpse of the lighting elements on the vehicle. The latest iteration of the Carens will be sold in both – ICE and EV guises and is expected to be quite different in terms of design from the present model.

 

Also ReadKia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS
 

The new images of the vehicle show the sleeker DRLs, which extend towards the lower end of the vehicle and are connected to the headlamps. The headlamp setup appears to be inspired by the Kia EV5. The front bumper of the Carens facelift will likely get revisions as well. The silhouette of the MPV however, will be quite similar to the current model. Towards the rear, the taillamps also appear to be inspired by those on the EV5, and linked via a lightbar that runs the entire width of the vehicle’s rear end. 

 

Also ReadKia Carens Facelift Spied; Previews Updated Design
 Upcoming Kia Carens Facelift Spotted Testing 1

The taillamp setup of the upcoming Carens appears to be inspired by those on the EV5

 

The image also shows the panoramic sunroof that will be on offer in the upcoming model. Other features that will be offered will include a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A front-facing camera has been visible in previous spy shots suggesting that the new Carens could feature Level 2 ADAS tech in line with models such as the Seltos.

 

Also ReadAll-Electric Kia EV4 Unveiled; To Be Offered In Both Sedan & Hatchback Body Styles
 Kia Carens facelift

The Carens is expected to retain the same engine options as the existing model

 

On the powertrain front, the facelifted Carens is expected to carry forward the engine options from the current model. These are set to include the pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged and naturally aspirated petrol engines and the 1.5-litre diesel. All engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. An all-electric derivative is also in the works.


Image Source 1

Image Source 2

# Kia Carens# Kia Motors# Kia Motors India# Kia EV5# Kia Carens facelift images# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The updated Carens is expected to get styling updates in line with Kia’s EV range up front while the rear will feature styling similarities with the Seltos and Sonet.
    Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS
  • The variants of the Sonet, Seltos and Carens have been rejigged, with the diesel-iMT option discontinued for all models
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Diesel-iMT Variants Discontinued
  • Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
    Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s portfolio
    Kia Syros World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
  • The new SUV is based on Kia’s 2.0 plan with their new design direction set forth by EV9. Promises to offer premium features, space and safety
    Kia Teases New SUV; Creta-Sized With EV9 Design Inspiration

Latest News

  • Expected to debut in the second half of 2025, the latest iteration of the Carens will be sold in both- ICE and EV guises
    2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms
  • The 2025 model year 3 Series receives minor updates and for now will be available only in petrol 330Li spec.
    2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched in India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh
  • The M4 CS Edition VR46 is offered in two variants, each limited to just 46 units.
    BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th Birthday
  • The Tata Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will be sold in both EV and ICE formats
    Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In India
  • The Concept EV2 previews the smallest model in Kia’s EV family, which is set to go on sale in global markets in 2026.
    Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026
  • Offered in both sedan and hatchback guises, the EV4 is built on Kia’s E-GMP platform and can be had with two battery pack options
    Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km Range
  • Ultraviolette has confirmed its plans to launch multiple new products across different segments in India
    Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5
  • Volvo says that the ES90 equipped with a 106 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain will do up to 700 km on a full charge.
    Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kW
  • KTM currently seeks funds of EUR 800 million to repay 30 per cent of creditors' claims and restart production
    KTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million Funding
  • Mercedes has fitted the prototype solid state battery packs into EQS test cars which commenced road testing in February 2025.
    Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range

Research More on Kia Carens

Kia Carens
8.5

Kia Carens

Starts at ₹ 10.45 - 19.67 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Carens Specifications
View Carens Features

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Upcoming Cars
  • 2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved