2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms

The upcoming Kia Carens facelift has been spotted testing once again ahead of its expected debut in the second half of 2025. The latest spy shots of the upcoming model, which were taken in South Korea, give us a better glimpse of the lighting elements on the vehicle. The latest iteration of the Carens will be sold in both – ICE and EV guises and is expected to be quite different in terms of design from the present model.

The new images of the vehicle show the sleeker DRLs, which extend towards the lower end of the vehicle and are connected to the headlamps. The headlamp setup appears to be inspired by the Kia EV5. The front bumper of the Carens facelift will likely get revisions as well. The silhouette of the MPV however, will be quite similar to the current model. Towards the rear, the taillamps also appear to be inspired by those on the EV5, and linked via a lightbar that runs the entire width of the vehicle’s rear end.

The taillamp setup of the upcoming Carens appears to be inspired by those on the EV5

The image also shows the panoramic sunroof that will be on offer in the upcoming model. Other features that will be offered will include a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A front-facing camera has been visible in previous spy shots suggesting that the new Carens could feature Level 2 ADAS tech in line with models such as the Seltos.

The Carens is expected to retain the same engine options as the existing model

On the powertrain front, the facelifted Carens is expected to carry forward the engine options from the current model. These are set to include the pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged and naturally aspirated petrol engines and the 1.5-litre diesel. All engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. An all-electric derivative is also in the works.



