All-Electric Kia EV4 Unveiled; To Be Offered In Both Sedan & Hatchback Body Styles

Kia has globally unveiled the EV4 all-electric sedan in production form. Based on the EV4 concept that was showcased in October 2023, the production-spec EV4 retains a lot of the original styling cues. However, unlike the concept which was solely showcased as a sedan, the EV4 will be offered in both sedan and hatchback guises. Kia is still yet to reveal most of the EV’s technical specifications and hasn’t given us a glimpse of the cabin as of now. The Kia EV4 is set to make its world premiere later this month on February 27.

The Kia EV4 is designed according to the company's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy

The EV4 adopts Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Up front, the sedan and hatchback look identical, sporting vertically shaped headlamps, flanked by DRLs, positioned towards the edges of the fascia. The production-spec model retains the wide rectangular air dam, and the black element separating the bonnet from the front bumper.

The EV4 can be had in both sedan and hatchback guises

In profile, the sedan sports softened body lines, with cladding around the wheel arches and a tapered, fastback-style roofline that flows all the way down to the tip of the boot lid. The haunches of the sedan have a squarish shape, with the taillamps situated at either end of the rear section. When it comes to the hatchback, the silhouette is more conventional than the sedan, with a shorter rear overhang. The hatchback gets a roof-mounted spoiler, in addition to different alloy wheels over the sedan. The tail lamp of the hatchback is identical to the setup on the sedan.



