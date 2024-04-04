Login
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

The BMW i5 M60 is the high-performance version of the i5 electric sedan and features a more powerful dual-motor setup.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW opens bookings for the i5 M60 xDrive.
  • The brand hasn’t specified when it plans to launch the car.
  • Can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

BMW has opened bookings for the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive sedan in India. The BMW i5 M60 is the high-performance version of the i5, which is based on the new-generation BMW 5 Series, and features a more powerful dual-motor setup than the standard i5. BMW hasn’t specified when prices will be announced, although we expect it to happen sometime in the next few weeks. It will be shipped to India as a full import, which will almost certainly result in a hefty price tag. The brand is also yet to launch the latest iteration of the 5 Series, along with the standard i5, which is expected to follow soon after.

 

Also Read: BMW i5 Electric Sedan Revealed; Packs 81.2 kWh Battery, Over 500 Km Of Range

The BMW i5 M60 is the high-performance version of the i5

 

The i5 M60 xDrive employs a dual electric motor setup and features all-wheel drive. Combined power output stands at 509 bhp and 795 Nm of torque, which rises to 593 bhp and 820 Nm of torque when ‘Sport’ mode or launch control are activated. Tapping into the full performance reserves enables the i5 M60 to go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and clock a top speed of 230 kmph.

The car's combined output stands at 593 bhp and 820 Nm in Sport mode

 

The i5 M60 is equipped with an 81.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which has been designed to fit flat under the floor of the car. This battery enables a WLTP range of up to 516 km in the car. It is designed to accept 11 kW AC charging, which spells a 0 to 100 per cent charge time of around 8 hours and 25 minutes. The brand will also offer a 22 kW wall box charger as an optional extra, which will bring that time down to 4 hours and 25 minutes.

 

Also Read: BMW iX xDrive50 Review: Upping The Ante

 

The M60 variant gets a few styling cues such as the blacked-out ‘kidney grille’ element and a more aggressive rear diffuser that lend it a sportier appearance. The interior layout is the same as the 5 Series, featuring a 12.3-inch digital instruments display and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. The infotainment system runs the latest iDrive 8.5 operating system based on Linux software and offers gaming and video playback functions. 

 

Also Read: BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore

The car gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen

 

Other features on the car include ambient lighting, heated front seats with four-way power lumbar support, and auto climate control with a micro-filter. In terms of safety features, the car gets BMW Active Driving Assistant and a reverse camera, among other features.

 

In terms of pricing, the BMW i5 M60 is expected to be positioned closer to the Mercedes-Benz EQS, priced at Rs 1.62 crore, along with the Audi e-Tron GT priced at Rs 1.72 crore. (All prices, ex-showroom). 

 

