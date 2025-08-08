Honda Amaze, City, Elevate Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh In August 2025

Honda Car India is offering a range of discounts on its product portfolio under its Great India Fest campaign. The City sedan can now be had for up to Rs 1.07 lakh less, the Amaze, up to Rs 77,200 less, while the Elevate is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.22 lakh. The benefits will be offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange offers and corporate offers. However, it should be noted that these benefits will vary according to dealerships and stock availability.

Honda’s portfolio currently consists of three vehicles – the Elevate, City and Amaze. The company, however, also still has the previous-generation Amaze listed, which is currently being offered at significantly lower price tags than the third-generation Amaze.

New-gen Amaze is the most recent all-new product from Honda Cars India.

The company’s most recent launch in India was the City Sport, a special edition version of the City sedan, featuring a range of cosmetic add-ons. Earlier this year, the company also rolled out a significant (almost Rs 1 lakh) discount on the City e:HEV Hybrid, bringing its price down to Rs 19.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Car India only recorded a minor 2.59 per cent increase in sales in July 2025, with cumulative sales of 7524 cars. The carmaker’s domestic sales for the month stood at 4050 units, which is a 12.4 per cent drop over July 2024, when domestic sales stood at 4,624 units. Exports, however, went up by 28 per cent, up from 2,710 units to 3,474 units.