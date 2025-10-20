While sales of sedans have slowed in recent years in favour of SUVs, it still remains a segment that sits in the heart of the mass market space. Here we take a look at all the sedans you can consider for your next new vehicle if you have a budget of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Prices: Rs 5.49 – 8.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Originally launched in India in 2017, the Tigor remains one of the oldest subcompact sedans you can buy, as well as the most affordable. Over the years, the sedan has received multiple updates and even a facelift to keep it up to date with the latest coming in 2025 with minor cosmetic changes, new exterior colours and more upmarket tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen and 360-degree cameras on the top trim level. The Tigor is also a half-size smaller than the rest of the subcompact sedan segment.

Buyers can pick between petrol and CNG powertrain options, with manual and AMT options offered for both powertrains. The Tigor is also the only car in its segment to offer a CNG-AMT powertrain.

Prices: Rs 5.98 – 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Aura, too, is long in the tooth now, with the sedan not having received any notable updates following the launch of the facelift in 2023. Like most cars in its segment, the Aura too comes with petrol and factory-fitted CNG options - and the only other model outside the Tigor to get dual CNG tanks in the boot in place of a single large tank. As a whole, the Aura is a well turned-out sedan and offers ample value in terms of features.

On the powertrain front, the Aura features a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT options.

Prices: Rs 6.26 – 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom)

Now in its fourth generation, the Dzire continues to be a dominant force in the subcompact sedan segment. The fourth-gen sedan witnessed Maruti Suzuki put a greater focus on in-car technology and features compared with previous generations, with the latest Dzire packing in tech such as a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, 360-degree cameras, Arkamys surround sound system, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, tyre pressure monitoring and more. The sedan also upped Maruti's safety game majorly, being awarded a full five stars by both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP – a first for a Maruti.

On the powertrain front, the Dzire gets Maruti’s new 1.2-litre, 3 cylinder, Z-series engine running on either petrol or CNG. The former is offered with manual and AMT options, while the latter is manual only.

Prices: Rs 7.41 – 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Prices (old gen): Rs 6.98 – 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

The third-gen Amaze is a well-rounded sedan and one that has enough to go head-to-head with the new Dzire. Launching days apart from its Maruti rival, the new Amaze also goes big on comfort and tech while also being one of the best-handling subcompact sedans in the market, which should make it more attractive to keen buyers.

On the powertrain front, the third-gen sedan does go far from its predecessor with the tried and tested 1.2-litre, 4-cyls, iVTEC petrol motor under the hood, though unlike before, there’s no option for a diesel. Unique to the Amaze, however, is the option for a CVT automatic with the petrol motor, with the rest of the segment only offering AMTs. The Amaze too gets the option for CNG, though here it’s a dealer-level accessory and not factory-fitted like in its rivals.

Those on a tighter budget do have the option to buy the older Gen 2 Amaze, and while choice is limited to a single variant but you can still get it with an automatic gearbox.

Price: Rs 10 – 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Slavia just gets its shoe through the door with its starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia will appeal to the more keen drivers out there with its very European driving dynamics and a gem of a 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. At Rs 10 lakh, you are looking at the absolutely base model, though you will still get features such as power adjustable wing mirrors, height adjustable driver seat, remote central locking, tyre pressure monitoring, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, 6 airbags, ESC, traction control and more.