Mercedes-Benz G450d: The Subtle Power of Evolution

As soon as man invented machines, they began to evolve - both man and their machines. We went from black-and-white CRT televisions to everyone walking around with pocket-sized screens in just a blink of time. But some machines don’t change. They simply perfect their purpose. Take your everyday nail clipper, for instance — unbothered by progress, yet flawless at what it does. Similarly, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class exemplifies the subtle power of evolution. Now in its W463 generation, the G remains familiar, timeless, and utterly undisputable.

Mercedes-Benz G450d: Exterior

At first glance, it’s the same G-Class we’ve known for decades. The same upright face, the same silhouette that has outlasted design trends. You might be mistaken that this is still the decade-old G we have been seeing around. But you will be forgiven for looking closer, and there are a few nuances. The grille is rounder around the edges, has four louvres instead of three like the older Gs, and the headlights have a matrix lighting signature.

You would also miss the slightly curved A-pillar and the airdam upfront, which has resulted in the drag coefficient coming down from 0.53 to 0.48. It’s still a wall against the wind at that figure, but it does that now a tad more intelligently.”

Also, a first for the G is the keyless entry for those utilitarian doors. You still have to heave them close. At the back, the necessary bling is added, with the spare wheel getting a chrome-finished cover.

Mercedes-Benz G450d: Interior

Step inside, and the world outside seems to slow down. In a time when you don’t even have to reach out and close the doors, they do it themselves, there still exists this G where you must slam the door hard, and still it will prompt that it's not properly closed. Part of the update is the touchscreen, which used to be trackpad-controlled before. And lastly, there's ADAS added to the long feature list.

This isn’t a cabin that tries to be minimal, or futuristic, or anything fancy. It’s built to endure. Not much has changed, but it need not change when it was designed to last a lifetime. Every click, every texture, feels mechanical yet refined. This is what happens when durability and design meet at a point where the opulent and affluent hang out. You realise this interior wasn’t made for trends - it was made for decades.”

Mercedes-Benz G450d: Driving Dynamics

If you’ve followed the G-Class lineage in India, you’ll remember the 350d, then the 400d—the one we drove not too long ago. This, now, is the G450d. Underneath the boxy clamshell bonnet, there’s a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel. The power and torque figures are up by 50, so it makes 360 horsepower, 750 Newton-metres of twisting force, making it "the most powerful diesel engine ever in a Mercedes.”

It’s also slightly modernised as it is assisted by 48-volt mild-hybrid tech as standard. Now this is a proper G. Not a poser's G-Wagon. It doesn't have flashy colours, low-profile tyres, exhaust tips on the side for the footballer’s wives or the social media influencers to flaunt. This is a proper G made to do G-Wagon things

The engine has the grunt, but also the refinement. There's no noise, no vibrations, just pure muscle. What defines this G-Class isn’t its power, but how it carries it. There’s mass, there’s might, and also there’s maturity.

It might come as a surprise to many of you that, though it looks utilitarian, the G is as easy to drive as any other GL model. Its steering is heavy, but easy to manage. The suspension is surprisingly calm. You still feel the 2.5 tonne weight, but it moves with rhythm. And yes, people do make way for the G as they should. You still sit pretty high, so that confidence continues. You’re above everything. If only the G-Wagon came with a button with “humble” written on it.

Mercedes-Benz G450d: Conclusion

In a world obsessed with change, the G450d reminds us that progress can be subtle and intentional. It hasn’t reinvented itself, and it need not do it either way. In fact, I won't be surprised if even the next three generations of the Gelandewagen retain this aesthetics both inside and out. Here, it simply transcends what was already made right. It's the evolution of strength. Still unmistakably... a G.

Pictures By Vaibhav Dhanawade