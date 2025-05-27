Login
Limited-Run Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Inspired By India' To Be Launched On June 12

Special edition G 63 is expected to be offered in limited numbers and could get some optional features as standard.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Special edition G 63 likely to be offered in limited numbers
  • Cosmetic tweaks include body coloured bumpers & skirts, black fifth-wheel cover
  • 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to remain unchanged

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will launch a new special edition of the AMG G 63 SUV on June 12. The Collector’s Edition will become the second AMG G 63-based special edition to be offered in India, following the limited-run G 63 Grand Edition that arrived in 2023.

 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: As Mad As Ever!
 

However, unlike the Grand Edition, Mercedes India says that the new limited edition AMG G-class is ‘Inspired by India’, with the carmaker not offering a similar Collector's Edition in other global markets. The 2023 G 63 Grand Edition was a limited-run model catering to buyers across global markets, including India.

 

Mercedes AMG G 63 Collector s Edition 1

Also read: Mercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike For Models Between June And September 2025
 

Based on the images shared by Mercedes, the Collector’s Edition gets some cosmetic changes over the standard G 63, including body-coloured bumpers and fender extensions, while the fifth-wheel cover is now black. The light clusters also appear to get a darkened finish in line with the Night Package. The alloy wheels feature the same design as the standard G 63. There are no details about the interior.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27
 

Coming to the powertrain, the G63 Collector’s Edition is unlikely to get any mechanical updates over the standard model.  The special edition will be powered by the familiar AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine pushing out 577 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.

 

Expect the G 63 Collector’s Edition to cost a premium over the standard G 63, which is priced at Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom). 

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-AMG G63# Mercedes-AMG G-Class# Mercedes G-class# Mercedes-AMG G 63# Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition# Cars# Cover Story
Research More on Mercedes-AMG G 63

Mercedes-AMG G 63
7.3

Mercedes-AMG G 63

Starts at ₹ 3.6 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View G 63 Specifications
View G 63 Features

