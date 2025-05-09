Mercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike For Models Between June And September 2025

Mercedes-Benz India has announced its decision to implement a two-step price hike for the models in its product portfolio. Emphasising that it aims to give customers greater leeway for monthly payments and planning their car purchases with this strategy, it will implement the new prices, first on June 1, 2025 for select models and then from September 2025 for its entire portfolio, respectively. The company chalks up its decision to increasing forex rates, which went up by approximately 10 per cent over the past four months and led to increased component costs.



Also Read: Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead Of June Debut

The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 receives the highest price hike of Rs 12.2 lakh

The first planned price correction will see prices for select vehicles in Mercedes-Benz’s portfolio go up from Rs 90,000 for the C 200 to Rs 12.2 lakh for the Mercedes-Maybach S 680. Other vehicles which will be affected by the hike will include the GLC (300 4MATIC), E-Class (E 200), GLE (300d 4MATIC AMG Line), EQS SUV (450 4MATIC), and the GLS (450 4MATIC). The second price correction will see prices for the entire lineup go up by up to 1.5 per cent.



Model Current ex-showroom price New ex-showroom price Change C 200 Rs 59.40 lakh Rs 60.30 lakh Rs 90,000 GLC 300 4MATIC Rs 76.80 lakh Rs 78.30 lakh Rs 1.50 lakh E 200 Rs 79.50 lakh Rs 81.50 lakh Rs 2 lakh GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 99 lakh Rs 1.01 crore Rs 2.50 lakh EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Rs 1.28 crore Rs 1.31 crore Rs 3 lakh GLS 450 4MATIC Rs 1.33 crore Rs 1.37 crore Rs 3.10 lakh Maybach S 680 Rs 3.47 crore Rs 3.60 crore Rs 12.20 lakh



Elaborating on the German carmaker’s decision, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said “Over the last four months, the rupee has depreciated in the market, with an approximate 10% drop in the Euro to INR exchange rate, causing significant cost pressures on our business operations. This steep swing in the Euro-INR rate has been severely impacting the cost of imports, for both components and CBU cars. Though we have been absorbing most of the exchange rate difference to date and increasing our localisation initiatives, we are now compelled to pass on a small portion of it to customers. The continuous rise in operational costs, influenced by forex movement, necessitates this slight price correction, which we will pass on to the market, for sustained business of the company and our Franchise Partners.”

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27



Nearly two years on from its global premiere, Mercedes-AMG will launch the new-gen GT 63 and its more performance-oriented GT 63 Pro variant in India on June 27. Both models are powered by the company’s familiar 4.0-litre V8 that churns out 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque in the GT 63, and 603 bhp and 850 Nm in the GT 63 Pro.



