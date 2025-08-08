Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 To Be Upgraded Under ‘2.0 Strategy’

Citroen India has outlined its next phase of operations under the initiative titled "Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into the New." The company, which operates under the Stellantis Group, has already allocated Rs 5,300 crore towards this phase. Key areas of focus include increasing the level of local manufacturing, widening its sales and service presence, and adding new models that are designed with Indian market requirements in mind.

A central part of Citroen’s 2.0 strategy is the planned update of its existing models, namely the C3, Aircross, and Basalt Coupe SUV. The company aims to upgrade these vehicles with improvements in design, cabin technology, and features.



Next, under the 2.0 umbrella is the expansion of its presence in the country. The company currently operates over 80 showrooms, up from 10 at the time of its launch in 2021. It aims to double this network by the end of the year, with a stated goal of being within 100 kilometres of most customers, particularly targeting Tier II, III, and IV cities.

Citroen has invested more than Rs 5,300 crore in India to date, covering manufacturing facilities, product development platforms, and localisation efforts. Additional investment is planned, including in electric vehicle and internal combustion engine platforms, as well as further localisation.

Citroen Indian most recently launched the C3 Sport Edition in India with a primary focus on cosmetic changes to the hatch. This was followed by Dark Editions of the C3 hatchback, Basalt coupe-SUV and the Aircross SUV, which were introduced in April 2025. Starting prices for Citroen cars in India are as follows: C3 (Rs 6.23 lakh), Basalt (Rs 8.32 lakh), Aircross (Rs 8.62 lakh), C5 Aircross (Rs 39.99 lakh) and one electric offering, the eC3 (Rs 12.90 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.