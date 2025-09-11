HomeNews & Reviews
GST 2.0 Effect: Citroen India Announces Revised Prices Across The Line-up

Citroen India revises prices across its portfolio with GST 2.0 benefits. C3 now starts at Rs 4.80 lakh, Basalt X at Rs 7.95 lakh, and C5 Aircross sees a price drop of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Citroen fully passes on GST 2.0 benefits across its lineup from September 22, 2025.
  • Entry price now Rs 4.80 lakh for the C3 and C3X, Basalt X starts at Rs 7.95 lakh
  • C5 Aircross gets savings of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh

Citroen India has announced a complete revision of its price list, passing on the full benefit of the GST 2.0 reduction across its entire portfolio. The updated pricing will take effect from September 22, 2025.

Citroen C3 Prices Slashed Now Starts At Rs 5 25 Lakh

Also Read: Citroen Basalt AT 5000 km Long-Term Review: Business Not As Usual
 

The GST effect brings substantial savings across segments as the C3 and C3X hatchbacks now start at just Rs 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom), with benefits of up to Rs 84,000. Meanwhile, the bigger Aircross C-SUV range sees up to Rs 50,000 off. And the recently launched Basalt and Basalt X begin at Rs 7.95 lakh post-GST adjustment

Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 09 27 T11 30 15 482 Z

Also Read: car&bike For The Record: Basalt Meets Basalt

 

At the premium end of things, the C5 Aircross is now more attainable, with the Shine variant seeing a reduction of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh, bringing its new starting price to Rs 37.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the eC3 continues with the 5% GST slab and sees no changes in its pricing. With GST 2.0 aligning closely with Onam, Navratri, Eid, and Diwali, Citroen expects the revised prices to spur interest among new buyers and strengthen sales momentum in the forthcoming festive season.

# citroen c3# citroen ec3# citroen india# citroen basalt# citroen c3x# citroen aircross# citroen basalt india# citroen c3 exports# citroen c3 aircross# citroen c5# citroen c5 aircross# car# Cars# New Cars# Press Releases# Opinion# Cover Story
