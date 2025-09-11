GST 2.0 Effect: Citroen India Announces Revised Prices Across The Line-up

Citroen India has announced a complete revision of its price list, passing on the full benefit of the GST 2.0 reduction across its entire portfolio. The updated pricing will take effect from September 22, 2025.

The GST effect brings substantial savings across segments as the C3 and C3X hatchbacks now start at just Rs 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom), with benefits of up to Rs 84,000. Meanwhile, the bigger Aircross C-SUV range sees up to Rs 50,000 off. And the recently launched Basalt and Basalt X begin at Rs 7.95 lakh post-GST adjustment

At the premium end of things, the C5 Aircross is now more attainable, with the Shine variant seeing a reduction of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh, bringing its new starting price to Rs 37.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the eC3 continues with the 5% GST slab and sees no changes in its pricing. With GST 2.0 aligning closely with Onam, Navratri, Eid, and Diwali, Citroen expects the revised prices to spur interest among new buyers and strengthen sales momentum in the forthcoming festive season.