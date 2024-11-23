Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosHonda New Amaze
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Basalt Meets Basalt

A record run from the gates of the Stellantis factory in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu to a historic basalt hillock in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gilbert Hill is nearly 66-million-year-old hillock made of basalt
  • The test vehicle’s 1.2 petrol engine ran non-stop for nearly 40 hours
  • 1995km covered, average speed 49 kmph, FE 15 kmpl

Team car&bike enters once again into record books, this time with Citroën Basalt SUV Coupe. A team of three drivers – Girish Karkera, Bilal Firfiray, and Seshan Vijayraghvan – undertook this epic journey that started from the outskirts of Chennai and ended in the heart of Mumbai. The journey lasted for nearly two days and clocked close to 2000 km as the crew crossed four states, taking to the wheel in a relay. This is the most distance covered by a petrol automatic car without switching off the engine – a milestone certified by India Book of Records.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 11

 

The Basalt SUV Coupe is the fourth car to be based on the C-Cubed modular global platform of Citroën. So, for this record run the top 1.2-turbo petrol engine/6-Speed Automatic gearbox powertrain combination was used by the team.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 12

 

The expedition started from the Citroën plant at Tiruvallur on the outskirts of the Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The facility is also the birthplace of the Basalt. The flag-off was done by the PSA India plant head, Hamid Mezzaib.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 25

 

Shishir Mishra- Brand Head, Citroën   said “Today marks an extraordinary achievement as Citroën India demonstrates the resilience, reliability, and power of our Basalt by covering 2,000 km non-stop without switching off the engine. Beginning at our Citroën Plant in Tiruvallur and journeying through some of India’s most iconic locations, including the Center of India in Nagpur and the majestic Ajanta Ellora, this route showcases the strength and endurance that define Citroën. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone, proving once again that our commitment to quality engineering meets the road with confidence and durability.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 1

 

This accomplishment isn’t just a record but a testament to the spirit of innovation that drives Citroën forward. A heartfelt thanks to our team, C&B, IBR and our supporters who have helped make this journey a reality. Together, we have taken one more step toward reimagining the road ahead, and we are excited to continue delivering memorable, reliable driving experiences for all our customers in India."

 

The record run started around 1pm on October 20, 2024, with Girish switching on the ignition of the rugged three-cylinder unit. A GPS tracker was fixed on the car to ensure transparency about the switch on/off time and location. A dual dashcam was also affixed on instructions of India Book of Records for visual confirmation of the journey with one camera pointing towards the road from the front windshield and the other pointed to the instrument cluster to check if the tachometer was always running.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 10

 

While a road trip between Tiruvallur and Mumbai is around 1300 km, to be eligible for the “record” a more challenging detour was planned. This would require the crew to instead drive the Basalt north, to Hyderabad and onwards to Nagpur before turning west towards Mumbai. This would add the necessary 700 km to the journey. 

 

Leg 1:

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 8

 

The drive started not without drama as Chennai and its surroundings, which included Tiruvallur facing a cyclonic storm warning. It meant the Basalt would have to drive through heavy rain and bad roads which comes as a result. Nevertheless, with a reliable car in hand, the crew decided to go ahead with the challenge. Thankfully, the rain gods were kinder this time and the team was able to flag off during a dry patch of the day.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 9

 

Exiting the greater Chennai area brought forth the usual challenges of most Indian citygoers. Traffic was abuzz, affected by the sheer population and narrow, poorly surfaced roads. In all the chaos and everyday traffic, the Citroën Basalt stood out thanks to is unconventional yet sporty shape, continuously getting second glances from fellow motorists and pedestrians. Seemed to be a bigger hit with school going children headed home – as could be seen from the wide smiles on their faces on spotting the red Basalt with the car&bike livery.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 27

 

Most of Highway 716 from Tiruvallur to Tirupati was relatively slow. The team had to ensure average speeds of 45-50 kmph be maintained so that the finish could be timed to the sunrise in Mumbai, which was also our window to shoot at Gilbert Hill, the place which is basically a 66 million old hillock made of basalt rock. The highway opened a bit after bypassing the religious town of Tirupati and heading to Kadapa, a town famous for another kind of rock known by the same name. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 6

 

While the highway opened, the night sky started crouching as well making driving on the highway a bit tricky. It wasn’t consistently wide with many exits and villages on the way. On coming traffic with continuous high beams made it tough for the drivers. But where the Basalt really shone was the confidence it could impart the driver. The suspension, tuned for comfort, meant bad roads were not bothersome. With the automatic gearbox, the continuous gear requirements were hardly felt. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 17

 

The three-cylinder box has a strong mid-range which is ideal for such highway runs – both with maintaining near triple digit cruising speeds and quick overtaking manouvres. While we were a bit skeptical of having disc brakes only at the front on the Basalt, when it comes to high-speed braking, the sheer balance and mechanical grip of the car was quite commendable. It especially shone once we touched NH40. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 30

 

The highway from Kurnool to Hyderabad is a proper 4-6 lane one with consistently visible lane markings and cat eyes. The traffic during the late evening was more of commercial vehicles, which were easy to overtake safely. The handling of the Basalt was the one that struck us most on this stretch as we could clock higher speeds quite easily, despite the odd showers. And at all of this, the engine felt hardly stressed despite the 12 hour plus driving at high speeds. The adept handling meant the long hours were less tiring for the driver too as the car reached the first driver switchover in Hyderabad in the wee hours of morning.

 

Leg 2 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 32

 

The sky was still pitch dark as the record-setting Basalt rolled in at the outskirts of City of Pearls. With the clock striking 3 – without wasting any time – we quickly got in the driver’s seat and our first agenda was to drop our first team at the Hyderabad airport. With wee hours still fresh, settling in the Basalt was as easy as getting used to a comfortable pair of pajamas. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 31

 

Exiting the airport ring road of Hyderabad outskirts, we decided to enter Hyderabad for once and pay visit to the upper-crust Banjara Hills in the heart of the city. For the La Maison Citroën, the premium Citroën showroom is aptly situated there. It was merely a pass by in the early hours of the day since it was still before the sunrise. However, to our surprise, the city was up and running way before the first light was out and about. Not only were the early risers such as newspaper and milk delivery personals but even office goers were on their way to work already. So, in order to not get stuck in the early morning city traffic we made ourselves scarce by making our way towards the highway.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 19

 

With first rays gingerly lighting up the sky and roads, what lay ahead of us was under construction highways and flyovers. The NH44 towards Nizamabad was filled with detours and makeshift road surfaces until the flyovers were constructed. But this was a good opportunity for the Basalt to shine and impress us with its pliant ride quality. Going over endless ill-made road surfaces, the Basalt happily soldiered on. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 18

 

What also surprised us the most was how the Basalt’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine felt at highway speeds. Once the smooth highways started rolling in, we were cruising parallel to the lush green mountains of the Sundarnagar Mountain Range standing tall towards the east. The long straight highways had good amount of inclination as it swept around the forest reserve, some lakes and large farmlands. It was close to noon when we crossed into the Maharashtra border. The smooth tarmac made way for poorly kempt sections of the NH44 and once again the pliant ride quality of the Basalt prominently came into play. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 7

 

It was close to lunch time when we realized this section of the highway is seldom used by commuters and is mostly populated by goods carrier influx. Its upside was we could slither through between slow moving trucks helped by the punchy nature of the Basalt’s engine and quickshifting gearbox. But the downside was we couldn’t find any good place to stop for a quick lunch on these long-desolated stretches of highway. With bellies grumbling, we soldiered on as our meeting point with the team in Nagpur as in the heart of the city. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 22

 

In fact, it wasn’t just the heart of the Nagpur city, but it marked the centre point of India – the Zero Milestone. According to the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India conducted in 1907 under the British rule, the Zero Milestone is considered to be the geographical centre of colonial India in the city of Nagpur. For our rendezvous at such an iconic location, we weren’t prepared for the evening rush hour traffic we would have to encounter there. Despite being a tier 2 city, Nagpur felt like a proper metro city with good roads, flyovers connecting important junctions, and of course the infrastructure all around. The Basalt arrived at the meeting point welcomed by a small clique awaiting it with waving flags and smiles. And we came to realize, the last 500 km simply flew by in the incredible Basalt. 

 

Leg 3

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 3

 

Late afternoon was possibly not the best time to pick up the baton for the last leg of this record drive, however, it was necessary if we had to reach Mumbai by sunrise. To my surprise, even during the peak hour traffic, navigating the Basalt through the city of Oranges was quite a cakewalk. The last leg of the drive came with its own set of challenges, it was the longest to cover at about 800 km, and the entire drive had to happen after sundown. While the Samruddhi Mahamarg, which connected Nagpur and Mumbai was a treat to drive upon, due to the time and distance at hand, the chances of fatigue setting in was quite high. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 4

 

With the setting sun ahead of us, we entered the Samruddhi Mahamarg hoping for an uneventful drive. However, the rain gods had other plans. Less than 50 km into the highway, we were welcomed with a massive overcast and multiple lighting strikes, and soon enough it started pouring, and how! Torrential rain and the pitch-dark sky meant visibility was next to zero. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 16

 

What surprised me even further was how the Basalt was handling itself in the rain. Adhering to the speed limits, we were constantly close to 100 kmph mark and the car did not waver even for the slightest bit. While I had to be cautious about hydroplaning, after a couple of wet patches, I realised how stable the Basalt felt despite going over wet surfaced at triple digit speeds. The credit here also goes to the tyres, which offered good grip and traction. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 28

 

After an additional 250 km or so, we saw signs of the rains slowing down, and reckoned it was best time to take a quick break, and the only available spot was a Truck Dhaba near a fuel station. With the engine still running, we decided to have a quick supper before hitting the highway. And during this time, we couldn’t fail but notice the level of attention the Basalt was getting from the truckers and other travellers. After a quite chat with some of these admirers, it was again time to hit the road again, and so did the downpour. In hindsight, I think the rains did keep my attention levels at peak throughout the night. Also, about halfway through the third leg I started to really appreciate the ride and dynamics of the Basalt, because it was definitely keeping my fatigue levels at bay. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 29

 

We exited the Samruddhi Mahamarg in the wee hours of the morning. What laid ahead was the gruelling NH48, with is multiple stretches of under construction patches, potholes, and several trucks & lorries. After a point I was almost on the verge of giving up, however the Basalt showed no sign of weakness. And seeing it handle the crater size potholes with ease, I too was inspired to finish this record journey. 

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 26

 

It was just before sunrise when we entered Mumbai city and were only our way towards Gilbert Hill. We were finally closing in on the finish line of our record run in this Citroën Basalt, a journey that began around 2000 km away has seen this car's engine running continuously for over 35 hours. A feat that will now see the Basalt name enter the India Book of Records.

 

Citroen Basalt IBR 2024 2

 

RECORD NUMBERS

 

Average Speed: 48.97

 

Average FE: 14.88 kmpl

 

Total idling time: 5 hrs 

 

Total Drive time: 35.5 hours

 

Fuel Consumed 

Rs 4000 – 35litres

Rs 3379 – 30.61 litres

Rs 4119 –  37.6 litres

Rs 3476 – 31.11 litres

# citroen india# citroen basalt# citroen aircross# citroen basalt india# basalt# car# Cars# Feature# Travel# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This edition is available in two trim levels; mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max.
    Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Introduced With Two Accessory Packages
  • The recently launched Basalt coupe-SUV scored 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.
    Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • Dropping the 'C3' from its name, the new Aircross also gets an 81 bhp version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
    Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh; Gets Additional Features, New Engine Option
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Citroen’s two compact SUVs share a lot in common but just how similar are they on paper. We take a look.
    Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Latest News

  • The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle to be powered by Royal Enfield’s 349 cc J-series engine
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.35 Lakh
  • Here’s a deeper look at all the differences between the Scram 440 and its predecessor, the Scram 411
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Scram 411: Differences Explained
  • A record run from the gates of the Stellantis factory in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu to a historic basalt hillock in Mumbai, Maharashtra
    Basalt Meets Basalt
  • The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a larger 443 cc engine, which is essentially a bored out version of the old 411 cc motor
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Unveiled; Gets New 443 cc Engine, Switchable ABS
  • The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber version of the Classic 350, and here is what we expect its prices to range between.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch Today: Price Expectation
  • BMW India is the first to announce the increase in model prices with the change of calendar year.
    BMW To Hike Prices From January 1; 3 Percent Increase Across Model Range
  • BMW has updated its F-series twins with new adjustable suspension and more while continuing with the same 895cc parallel twin engine.
    2025 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Unveiled: Duo Benefits From Lower Weight, New Suspension
  • This recall affects units manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022.
    Honda Recalls Africa Twin In India Over Potential Throttle Operation Issue
  • The performance derivative of the EV9 SUV, the EV9 GT will go on sale in global markets in the second half of 2025.
    501 bhp Kia EV9 GT Unveiled At 2024 LA Auto Show
  • Toyota achieved 50,000-unit sales feat of the Hycross in February this year, and in eight months, the automaker has sold another 50,000 units of the MPV.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Surges Past 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India

Research More on Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Starts at ₹ 7.99 - 13.62 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Basalt Specifications
View Basalt Features

Popular Citroen Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved