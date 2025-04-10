Citroen Basalt, C3 And Aircross Dark Editions Launched In India

In a bid to shore up demand for its models, Citroen India has rolled out Dark Editions of the C3 hatchback, Basalt coupe-SUV and the Aircross SUV. The carmaker says these Dark Editions will be available in limited numbers across India, but hasn’t specified exactly how many units of each model will be built. The Dark Edition variants are priced roughly Rs 23,000 higher than the top variants of the models they’re based on, with the C3 Dark Edition priced from Rs 8.38 lakh, Basalt Dark Edition priced from Rs 12.80 lakh and the Aircross Dark Edition priced from Rs 13.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The first Basalt Dark Edition has been delivered to Citroen India brand ambassador and cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Perla Nera Black paint job is exclusive to the Dark Edition models.

What sets the Citroen Dark Editions apart from the regular models is the all-black theme, inside and out. All Dark Edition models sport Perla Nera Black exterior paint, with dark chrome used for the chevron badge, grille and body mouldings.

Carbon Black scheme for the Dark Edition models' interior.

Inside, the Dark Edition models feature a Carbon Black interior colour scheme with Metropolitan Black leatherette seats bearing Lava Red contrast detailing.

Black leatherette seats with Lava Red detailing included.

There are no other changes made to the Dark Edition models. They continue with the existing powertrain options, as well as the features found on the respective top variants they're based on.

Demand for Citroen's passenger vehicle range fell in FY2025, with just 6,245 units retailed in the last financial year, as per the latest vehicle registration data from industry body FADA.