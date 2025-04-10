Login
Citroen Basalt, C3 And Aircross Dark Editions Launched In India

All Dark Edition models feature a Perla Nera Black paint job with dark chrome accents; all-black interior with leatherette seat covers added, too.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Citroen C3 Dark Edition priced from Rs 8.38 lakh.
  • Citroen Basalt Dark Edition priced from Rs 12.80 lakh.
  • Dark Edition models will be available in limited quantities.

In a bid to shore up demand for its models, Citroen India has rolled out Dark Editions of the C3 hatchback, Basalt coupe-SUV and the Aircross SUV. The carmaker says these Dark Editions will be available in limited numbers across India, but hasn’t specified exactly how many units of each model will be built. The Dark Edition variants are priced roughly Rs 23,000 higher than the top variants of the models they’re based on, with the C3 Dark Edition priced from Rs 8.38 lakh, Basalt Dark Edition priced from Rs 12.80 lakh and the Aircross Dark Edition priced from Rs 13.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The first Basalt Dark Edition has been delivered to Citroen India brand ambassador and cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Citroen Basalt Is Compact SUV Of The Year

 

citroen c3 aircross basalt dark editions launched priced rs 19500 higher than top variants carandbike 4

Perla Nera Black paint job is exclusive to the Dark Edition models. 

 

What sets the Citroen Dark Editions apart from the regular models is the all-black theme, inside and out. All Dark Edition models sport Perla Nera Black exterior paint, with dark chrome used for the chevron badge, grille and body mouldings.

 

citroen c3 aircross basalt dark editions launched priced rs 19500 higher than top variants carandbike 5

Carbon Black scheme for the Dark Edition models' interior.

 

Inside, the Dark Edition models feature a Carbon Black interior colour scheme with Metropolitan Black leatherette seats bearing Lava Red contrast detailing.

 

citroen c3 aircross basalt dark editions launched priced rs 19500 higher than top variants carandbike 6

Black leatherette seats with Lava Red detailing included.

 

There are no other changes made to the Dark Edition models. They continue with the existing powertrain options, as well as the features found on the respective top variants they're based on.

 

Demand for Citroen's passenger vehicle range fell in FY2025, with just 6,245 units retailed in the last financial year, as per the latest vehicle registration data from industry body FADA.

