Citroen C3 Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 93,000

The CNG option is offered across all trim levels with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • CNG kit costs Rs 93,000
  • Available with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine
  • Citroen claims mileage of 28.1 km/kg

Citroen India has expanded its C3 hatchback line-up with the inclusion of a new CNG powertrain option. Buyers opting for the C3 with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine can now opt for a dealer-fitted CNG kit for an additional Rs 93,000 over the model’s price. The 1.2-litre NA engine is offered in four trim levels – Live, Feel, Feel(O) and Shine.

 

Also read: New-Gen Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Retains Concept Car Looks; Gets Hybrid & Electric Powertrain Options
 

Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India Now Offered With Automatic Transmission Digital Instruments Cluster 1

Citroen says that the CNG kit will be installed by Lovato and will come with a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty. The company says that the C3 CNG will feature a 55 litre (water capacity) CNG tank, giving the car a CNG-only range of up to 200 km. Citroen claims that the C3 CNG will return up to 28.1 km/kg. Other unique bits about the kit include a filler port located within the fuel filler port.

 

Also read: Citroen Basalt, C3 And Aircross Dark Editions Launched In India
 

Citroen also claims that the addition of a CNG cylinder has been achieved without compromising boot space and that the spare wheel continues to be easily accessible. 

 

“The CNG-enabled C3 is a strategic step forward for institutional customers, especially fleet operators, ride-share drivers, and last-mile mobility providers who value operational savings without compromising on quality and reliability,” said Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director - Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India.

Citoren C3 CNG

Also read: Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years
 

Aside from private buyers, Citroen has also stated that the new C3 CNG will also target commercial buyers operating in ridesharing, last-mile mobility and fleet operations.

 

The C3 hatchback is priced between Rs 6.23 lakh and Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.2 NA models. 

