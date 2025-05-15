Citroen C3 Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 93,000

Citroen India has expanded its C3 hatchback line-up with the inclusion of a new CNG powertrain option. Buyers opting for the C3 with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine can now opt for a dealer-fitted CNG kit for an additional Rs 93,000 over the model’s price. The 1.2-litre NA engine is offered in four trim levels – Live, Feel, Feel(O) and Shine.

Also read: New-Gen Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Retains Concept Car Looks; Gets Hybrid & Electric Powertrain Options



Citroen says that the CNG kit will be installed by Lovato and will come with a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty. The company says that the C3 CNG will feature a 55 litre (water capacity) CNG tank, giving the car a CNG-only range of up to 200 km. Citroen claims that the C3 CNG will return up to 28.1 km/kg. Other unique bits about the kit include a filler port located within the fuel filler port.

Also read: Citroen Basalt, C3 And Aircross Dark Editions Launched In India



Citroen also claims that the addition of a CNG cylinder has been achieved without compromising boot space and that the spare wheel continues to be easily accessible.

“The CNG-enabled C3 is a strategic step forward for institutional customers, especially fleet operators, ride-share drivers, and last-mile mobility providers who value operational savings without compromising on quality and reliability,” said Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director - Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India.

Also read: Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years



Aside from private buyers, Citroen has also stated that the new C3 CNG will also target commercial buyers operating in ridesharing, last-mile mobility and fleet operations.

The C3 hatchback is priced between Rs 6.23 lakh and Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.2 NA models.