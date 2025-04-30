Login
New-Gen Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Retains Concept Car Looks; Gets Hybrid & Electric Powertrain Options

The second-gen C5 Aircross will hit European markets in the second half of 2025 and sits on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New C5 Aircross offered with mild hybrid, PHEV and EV powertrains
  • e-C5 Aircross has range of up to 680 km
  • C5 Aircross PHEV has EV-only range of up to 100 km

Citroen has unveiled the second generation of its mid-size SUV, the C5 Aircross. The new-gen SUV now sits on parent company, Stellantis’ new STLA Medium architecture and featuring a range of electrified powertrain options, including all-electric (e-C5 Aircross). Previously previewed by the C5 Aircross Concept back in October 2024, the final production model arrives on the scene with barely noticeable design changes over the concept with Citroen also claiming to have put greater focus on the rear seat experience.

 

Also read: Citroen Basalt, C3 And Aircross Dark Editions Launched In India
 

New Citroen C5 Aircross 1

As with the concept, the production C5 Aircross retains the layered fascia design with a slim grille flanked by sleek headlamps sitting at the base of the bonnet, a large central air vent low down on the bumper and contrasting black elements in the side vents housing additional lighting elements. Down the sides, the alloy wheel – buyers can spec up to 20-inch units – design has been toned down from the concept. The production car also misses out on the concept's flush-sitting door handles for more conventional pull-style units. 

New Citroen C5 Aircross 2

Round the back, the three-piece tail lamp design also carries over to the production model, which also sees the addition of an integrated roof spoiler.

 

Also read: Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years
 

Speaking of size, the new C5 Aircross is larger than the first-gen SUV which incidentally was Citroen’s debut model for the Indian market. The new Aircross is 150 mm longer than its predecessor with the wheelbase stretched by 60 mm with Citroen claiming a majority of the liberated space has been utilised in the second row.

 

Moving to the cabin, Citroen says it has followed a 'Sofa Design' philosophy for the interior with a layered dashboard design featuring the use of ‘high-quality foam fabric’ along the lower section and on the doors. The highlight piece for the dashboard is the waterfall-style central touchscreen, which Citroen claims is the largest fitted to any of its cars yet. The driver gets his own dedicated digital instrument cluster with a heads-up display too offered.

New Citroen C5 Aircross 6

Moving to the second row, Citroen says that the new C5 Aircross offers up to 51 mm additional knee room at the rear along with 61 mm greater headroom. The seats themselves features 40:20:40 split folding backrests along with a two-step recline function for greater comfort. Additionally, buyers can also opt for a rear seat heating function depending on the variant.

 

Also read: Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled; Production-Spec Model Due In 2025
 

New Citroen C5 Aircross 4

Moving to the powertrains, Citroen has confirmed two hybrid and two all-electric drivetrains for the new C5 Aircross. The entry model features a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system designed to improve fuel economy. The turbo mill develops a peak 136 bhp with a 12 bhp electric motor integrated into the standard-fit 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

 

Higher variants are offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option pairing a 150 bhp 1.6-litre turbo-petrol mill with a 125 bhp electric motor (incorporated into the gearbox) and a 21 kWh battery. Power is sent to the wheels via a standard-fit 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with Citroen claiming an all-electric range of up to 100 km for the PHEV.

New Citroen C5 Aircross 3

Moving to the all-electric models, the e-C5 Aircross is offered with two powertrain options. Buyers can opt between a 73 kWh or 97 kWh battery variant. The former offers up to 210 bhp on tap and a WLTP range of up to 520 km, while the latter bumps up power to 230 bhp and offers 680 km of range. Citroen says that buyers will get an 11 kW AC charger as standard with the EV with the option to upgrade to a 22 kW unit available from 2026. The peak DC Fast charging rates have not been revealed.

 

Citroen says that the new C5 Aircross will hit European markets from the second half of 2025 though it remains to be seen if the new SUV to be considered for the Indian market. The C5 Aircross was Citroen’s debut model for India though it only witnessed limited success over the years. 

