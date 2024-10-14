Login
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled; Production-Spec Model Due In 2025

The C5 Aircross will be the first vehicle from Citroen to feature the STLA Medium platform
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Citroen has unveiled the C5 Aircross concept.
  • Production-spec model to debut in 2025.
  • Built on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform

Citroen has unveiled the C5 Aircross concept at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The C5 Aircross will be the first Citroen vehicle to feature Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, which can accommodate internal-combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Citroen has stated that the production-spec model of the C5 Aircross will make its debut in 2025. The French car brand however, has only previewed what the car will look like on the outside. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
 

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Production Spec Model Due In 2025

The production-spec C5 Aircross is slated to make its debut in 2025

 

On the cosmetic front, the C5 Aircross concept’s styling is vastly different from the car it will eventually replace, and is designed as per Citroen’s new design language. It gets a boxier, more upright silhouette giving it a rugged appearance. Up front, the concept vehicle has hints of the European-spec C3 Aircross such as the three-point light signature that combines horizontal DRLs and vertically-stacked headlamps on either side. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Citroen Basalt Turbo Petrol AT Review: India’s Most Affordable SUV Coupe
 

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Production Spec Model Due In 2025 1

The C5 Aircross concept has an extended rear overhang to improve aerodynamic efficiency

 

The imposing appearance of the vehicle is enhanced by the flared wheel arches and large chunky wheels. A few interesting design details are the extended rear overhang, and the tail lamps which are a combination of two fins mounted on each side, towards the C-pillar, and two horizontal lines on either side of the Citroen logo at the rear. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh
 

Citroen hasn’t revealed any further details about the concept vehicle, and is yet to give us a glimpse of the interior. The C5 Aircross is likely to be offered with a range of internal combustion, hybrid, and fully electric powertrain options.


 

