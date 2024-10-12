Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

The recently launched Basalt coupe-SUV scored 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Scored ‘Good’ in side movable impact and side pole impact tests
  • Front collision scored from ‘Marginal’ to ‘Adequate’
  • All variants, both powertrains, were tested

Citroen India’s Basalt coupe-SUV has become the brand’s first passenger vehicle to undergo crash testing under the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) safety assessment. In these tests, the Basalt SUV achieved an impressive four-star safety rating. Specifically, the vehicle earned 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.

 

undefined

 

In terms of specific safety evaluations, the Basalt performed exceptionally well in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier and Side Pole Impact tests for adult occupants, scoring a full 16/16 (Good). However, in the front collision test, the SUV’s rating was more mixed, falling between ‘Marginal’ and ‘Adequate’ with a score of 10.19/16. The coupe-SUV comes equipped with standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Citroen Basalt Turbo Petrol AT Review: India’s Most Affordable SUV Coupe

 

Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars 2

The Basalt has managed to score 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.

 

The crash tests were conducted in August 2024, covering all the available variants of the Basalt Coupe SUV. These include the You and Plus variants powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, as well as the Plus and Max variants equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmission options were tested. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh

 

Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars 3

Front collision scored from ‘Marginal’ to ‘Adequate’ (10.19/16). 
 

As a result of this assessment, the Citroen Basalt will now feature a safety label displaying the date of the crash test and the ratings for both adult and child occupants. While applying these labels remains voluntary for manufacturers, they help consumers make informed decisions about vehicle safety.

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debuts: Dimensions, Features, Engine Options Detailed

 

Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars

Scored ‘Good’ (16/16) in side movable impact and side pole impact tests. 
 

The Basalt is offered with two engine choices. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 108 bhp and 195 Nm of torque in the manual version and 205 Nm in the automatic version, offering a sportier driving experience with the option of either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

 

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) was introduced by the Indian government in October 2023. Since its inception, the programme has evaluated various vehicles including the Tata Harrier, Safari, Punch EV, and Nexon EV. The Citroen Basalt is the latest model to join the list, and many more vehicles are expected to undergo testing in the future, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles as one from the lot, the Grand Vitara was spotted undergoing the Bharat NCAP safety test a couple of months ago. 

 

# Citroen India# Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV# Citroen Basalt Coupe# Citroen Basalt Crash Test# Citroen Basalt Bharat NCAP Crash Test# Citroen Basalt BNCAP results# Bharat NCAP# BNCAP# Crash test# Basalt Coupe SUV# Basalt SUV# India Car Crash Test# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Dropping the 'C3' from its name, the new Aircross also gets an 81 bhp version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
    Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh; Gets Additional Features, New Engine Option
  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Citroen’s two compact SUVs share a lot in common but just how similar are they on paper. We take a look.
    Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared
  • Citroen has revealed complete prices for its SUV-coupe which will be offered in six variants spread across two engine options.
    Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh

Latest Reviews

  • All 50 units of the BMW Skytop are already spoken for.
    BMW Skytop V8 Roadster Enters Limited Production; Only 50 Units To Be Built
  • The LX700h was the only vehicle in the Lexus portfolio that was due to get a hybrid powertrain.
    Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled
  • The recently launched Basalt coupe-SUV scored 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.
    Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • This edition comes equipped with Toyota's Accessories Package for both exterior and interior and will be available until the end of this month.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000
  • The automaker took less than 8 months to achieve another 1 lakh sales for the Fronx crossover.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Surpasses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • KTM joins the likes of Honda, Yamaha and BMW to have its own AMT offering.
    KTM's Automated Manual Transmission Revealed; To Debut On Select Models From 2025
  • The new TFT displays will be offered in two configurations: a portrait-style V80 8-inch display and a landscape H88 8.8-inch display.
    KTM Reveals TFT Touchscreens Featuring Android Automotive OS For Upcoming Motorcycles
  • Rather than using carbon fibre, the Enyaq RS Race concept uses biocomposite materials for exterior body panels and the interior to reduce weight.
    Skoda Enyaq RS Race Concept Replaces Carbon Fibre With Eco-Friendly Lightweight Materials
  • With the update, the R3 gets a heavily revised design, along with a few new features such as a TFT screen and a slip and assist clutch
    Updated Yamaha R3 Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Colour TFT Display
  • The Nano, which was Ratan Tata’s vision of safe and affordable motoring for two-wheeler users, made waves across the globe with its ultra-low starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-factory).
    “A Car Most Said Couldn’t Be Manufactured…”: What Ratan Tata Told The World At The Nano Unveil

Research More on Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Starts at ₹ 7.99 - 13.62 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Basalt Specifications
View Basalt Features

Popular Citroen Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved