Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Citroen India’s Basalt coupe-SUV has become the brand’s first passenger vehicle to undergo crash testing under the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) safety assessment. In these tests, the Basalt SUV achieved an impressive four-star safety rating. Specifically, the vehicle earned 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.

In terms of specific safety evaluations, the Basalt performed exceptionally well in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier and Side Pole Impact tests for adult occupants, scoring a full 16/16 (Good). However, in the front collision test, the SUV’s rating was more mixed, falling between ‘Marginal’ and ‘Adequate’ with a score of 10.19/16. The coupe-SUV comes equipped with standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

The crash tests were conducted in August 2024, covering all the available variants of the Basalt Coupe SUV. These include the You and Plus variants powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, as well as the Plus and Max variants equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmission options were tested.

Front collision scored from ‘Marginal’ to ‘Adequate’ (10.19/16).



As a result of this assessment, the Citroen Basalt will now feature a safety label displaying the date of the crash test and the ratings for both adult and child occupants. While applying these labels remains voluntary for manufacturers, they help consumers make informed decisions about vehicle safety.

Scored ‘Good’ (16/16) in side movable impact and side pole impact tests.



The Basalt is offered with two engine choices. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 108 bhp and 195 Nm of torque in the manual version and 205 Nm in the automatic version, offering a sportier driving experience with the option of either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) was introduced by the Indian government in October 2023. Since its inception, the programme has evaluated various vehicles including the Tata Harrier, Safari, Punch EV, and Nexon EV. The Citroen Basalt is the latest model to join the list, and many more vehicles are expected to undergo testing in the future, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles as one from the lot, the Grand Vitara was spotted undergoing the Bharat NCAP safety test a couple of months ago.