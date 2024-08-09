Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Citroen India has launched the Basalt in India at an introductory starting price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said that the price tag is valid for all bookings till October 31. Citroen however, is yet to clarify variant-wise pricing for the vehicle and will likely do so soon. Deliveries of the Basalt will begin in September. The fourth product from Citroen’s C-Cubed program, the coupe-SUV was initially unveiled in near-production guise in March 2024. The production-spec version, unveiled on August 2, looked nearly identical to the concept. The Basalt will enter India’s fiercely competitive compact SUV market currently dominated by the likes of the Hyundai Creta.

The Basalt rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Visually, the Basalt’s front end is quite similar to the Citroen C3 Aircross with which it shares its underpinnings. It sports similarly styled DRLs, headlamp clusters, grille, and the placement of the air intakes up front are also similar. The differences in Basalt’s design are more apparent when you look at it from the side, as it features a coupe roofline that starts flowing down from the B-pillar onwards into a high deck lid with an inbuilt spoiler lip. It rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of colour options, Citroen will offer five single-tone choices – Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Garnet Red and Cosmo Blue. Of these, white and red will also be available with a black roof.

The interior layout of the Basalt is similar to the C3 Aircross

On the inside, the Basalt features a similar layout as the Citroen C3 Aircross, borrowing elements such as its dashboard design and the 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Unlike the Aircross, it is also equipped with a 7.0-inch full digital instruments display and has adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats. Features inside the Basalt include a 15-watt wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech.

On the powertrain front, the Basalt will be offered with two petrol engines in the Indian market. The first one is a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and is solely available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Basalt will also be available with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. While power output remains the same with either gearbox (108 bhp), torque is 195 Nm in the manual version, and 210 Nm in the automatic version.



