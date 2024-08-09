Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lamborghini Urus SEMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault Kardian
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh

The Citroen Basalt is the fourth product from Citroen’s C-Cubed program
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Citroen has launched the Basalt in India.
  • Priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Offered with two engine options.

Citroen India has launched the Basalt in India at an introductory starting price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said that the price tag is valid for all bookings till October 31. Citroen however, is yet to clarify variant-wise pricing for the vehicle and will likely do so soon. Deliveries of the Basalt will begin in September. The fourth product from Citroen’s C-Cubed program, the coupe-SUV was initially unveiled in near-production guise in March 2024. The production-spec version, unveiled on August 2, looked nearly identical to the concept. The Basalt will enter India’s fiercely competitive compact SUV market currently dominated by the likes of the Hyundai Creta.

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debuts: Dimensions, Features, Engine Options Detailed

citroen basalt side view carandbike 1

The Basalt rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

 

Visually, the Basalt’s front end is quite similar to the Citroen C3 Aircross with which it shares its underpinnings. It sports similarly styled DRLs, headlamp clusters, grille, and the placement of the air intakes up front are also similar. The differences in Basalt’s design are more apparent when you look at it from the side, as it features a coupe roofline that starts flowing down from the B-pillar onwards into a high deck lid with an inbuilt spoiler lip. It rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of colour options, Citroen will offer five single-tone choices – Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Garnet Red and Cosmo Blue. Of these, white and red will also be available with a black roof.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More

citroen basalt interior carandbike 1

The interior layout of the Basalt is similar to the C3 Aircross

 

On the inside, the Basalt features a similar layout as the Citroen C3 Aircross, borrowing elements such as its dashboard design and the 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Unlike the Aircross, it is also equipped with a 7.0-inch full digital instruments display and has adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats. Features inside the Basalt include a 15-watt wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech.

 

Also ReadCitroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
 

On the powertrain front, the Basalt will be offered with two petrol engines in the Indian market. The first one is a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and is solely available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Basalt will also be available with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. While power output remains the same with either gearbox (108 bhp), torque is 195 Nm in the manual version, and 210 Nm in the automatic version.


 

# Citroen# Citroen Basalt Launch# Citroen Basalt Features# Citroen Basalt Price# Citroen Basalt Engine# Citroen Basalt Images# Citroen Basalt Design# Citroen C3 Aircross# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Citroen Basalt will go on sale in India on August 9, and we expect very competitive pricing.
    Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
  • The Basalt is the fourth model to result from Citroen's C-Cubed programme and will be launched in the Indian market soon
    Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV: Top Five Highlights
  • Along with introducing the Basalt coupe-SUV, Citroen India has also unveiled the updated C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV, which are better-equipped and will be launched in the coming weeks.
    Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Updated With New Features: LED Headlights, Auto AC, 6 Airbags And More
  • Fourth product from Citroen's C-Cubed programme is equipped with six airbags; will be offered with two petrol engine options.
    Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debuts: Dimensions, Features, Engine Options Detailed
  • Citroen’s first coupe-SUV for India is primed to go up against the incoming Tata Curvv, which will also be launched next month.
    Production Citroen Basalt Exterior Previewed Ahead Of August Launch

Latest News

  • The Citroen Basalt is the fourth product from Citroen’s C-Cubed program
    Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh
  • Edition Two offers four new themes: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin.
    New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Unveiled
  • The updated Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be launched on August 12, 2024. Here’s a look at all the changes you can expect on the new Classic 350.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350: What To Expect
  • The test mule of the Freedom variant was spotted doing test runs with heavy camouflage
    More Affordable Bajaj Freedom CNG Spied On Test
  • TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS NTorq 125 and the NTorq 125 Race XP edition in new colours just ahead of the festive season.
    TVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours
  • The EQS 680 made its debut in April 2023 and is the first all-electric offering from Maybach
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 India Launch On September 5
  • The CLE 300 Cabriolet and the AMG GLC 43 Coupe are priced at around Rs 1.10 crore in India
    Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet, AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India
  • The Citroen Basalt will go on sale in India on August 9, and we expect very competitive pricing.
    Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
  • The resurrected BSA Motorcycle brand will make its India debut on August 15. Here’s a look at its storied past, focussing on other brands which were owned by BSA.
    Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past
  • The teaser image reveals some design details of the upcoming Ola Electric motorcycle that is set for launch on August 15
    Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased; Launch On August 15
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved