Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024

Citroen India has announced its network expansion plan, wherein the company will have 200 touchpoints in the country by the end of this calendar year. The French Carmaker aims to expand its dealerships in over 140 regions across the Urban, Semi-urban, and Rural markets of India. Right now, the company has around 58 dealerships across India, and the new network expansion programme will help the company increase its reach in India by 400 per cent.

Commenting on the network expansion, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said, “We are looking to aggressively make Citroën available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I/Tier II cities. Our focus extends to Tier III and even Tier IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier I and Tier II cities and their potential for substantial growth. These markets boast burgeoning consumer bases eager for enhanced accessibility to quality products and services. By investing in these regions, we aim to not only capture emerging opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic development of smaller urban centres, fostering prosperity and inclusivity across diverse geographical landscapes.”

The network expansion plan is a major step for the company given its growing portfolio of products. Citroen already has four models on sale in India – C3 hatch, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, and is now gearing up for its next offering, the Citroen C3X. The upcoming coupe crossover sedan has been spotted testing in India on several occasions and is slated for a launch in 2025.

Earlier this year in January 2024, Stellantis Group had announced an additional investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, under the Citroen brand. This is the company’s second major investment in the state having already invested Rs 1,250 crore so far. The company had said that the funds would be used towards capital expenditure and research and development activities at the Chennai Tech Center.