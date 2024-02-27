car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year

The Citroen eC3 electric hatchback is the car&bike Viewer’s Choice Electric Car of the Year 2024. The eC3 took home the most votes in the category ahead of the likes of the MG Comet, Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

The eC3 was Citroen’s second made-in-India car to be launched in India following its internal combustion engine sibling. The eC3 shares an identical design with its petrol sibling with the feature list also carried over almost unchanged. The key differentiator between the two is the charging port flap that is placed on the front fender of the eC3.

In our review we found the eC3 to be a very likeable car with the cabin space and comfort features being almost identical to its petrol counterpart. The EV powertrain comprising a 29.2 kWh battery pack and a 56 bhp and 143 Nm electric motor offered adequate performance to drive about in the city with 0-60 kmph dealt with in 6.8 seconds and taking the EV to a top speed of 107 kmph. Range too is decent at a claimed 320 km. The EV also offers a well-sorted ride.

The Citroen EV goes up against the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, the recently launched Tata Punch EV and the MG Comet EV.