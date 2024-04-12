Citroen India Commences Exports Of All-Electric eC3

Citroen has announced that it commenced exports of its locally manufactured all-electric eC3, subsequently becoming the first international manufacturer to export a made-in-India EV. The brand will primarily export the EV to ASEAN countries. The eC3 has been on sale in India for over a year now and is currently one of the most affordable EVs in the market. The first batch of 500 cars was flagged off from Kamarajar Port in Chennai, before setting sail for Indonesia.

Commenting on the occasion, Aditya Jairaj, CEO and MD of Stellantis India, said, "India is not only a strategic market but also a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies within the Stellantis group. Commencing the export of the versatile 'Made-In-India Citroën ë-C3' electric vehicle to international customers is a proud validation of our engineering and development capabilities. We remain committed to growing in India and promoting sustainable mobility while showcasing India's manufacturing prowess on a global stage."

The first batch of 500 cars are headed to Indonesia

The electric motor in the Citroen eC3 makes 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. The vehicle is equipped with a 29.4 kWh battery that delivers a Modified Indian Test Cycle (MIDC) range of 320 km. The car is sold with a 3.3 kW charger as standard but supports DC fast charging and can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in less than an hour using a DC fast charger.

Aside from the eC3, the brand also exports the C3 to ASEAN and African countries. The first batch of C3s were also flagged off from Kamarajar Port in April 2024.