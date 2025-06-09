HomeNews & Reviews
Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India

New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The offers are valid till the end of June 2025 or till stocks last
  • Citroen is offering benefits up to Rs. 2.8 lakh on new cars
  • Existing customers will get complimentary car spa service

Citroen India is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India this month, and to mark this occasion, the company has announced benefits up to Rs. 2.8 lakh on select models. The benefits are being offered for a limited period and will last till the end of June 2025 or till stocks last.


New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes. On the other hand, existing customers can avail of a complimentary car spa service for their Citroen throughout the month.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 93,000

Citroen C3 2024 2


Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “In just four years, we’ve introduced a portfolio of vehicles that combine Citroën’s global design language with deep local relevance. As we celebrate four years of Citroen in India, I want to sincerely thank our customers for placing their trust in our young brand. Their feedback and encouragement have played a vital role in shaping our offerings, from products to after-sales services. We remain committed to building on this foundation and delivering the ‘Citroën Comfort’ experience to many more customers across the country.”

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt, C3 And Aircross Dark Editions Launched In India

 

Citroen e C3


Currently, Citroen has five models on sale in India, which include the C3 hatchback and eC3 electric hatchback, the Basalt coupe SUV, the Aircross compact SUV and the C5 Aircross mid-size SUV. The price range starts from Rs. 6.23 lakh for the entry-level C3 hatch, going up to Rs. 40 lakh for the flagship C5 Aircross. 

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Citroen Basalt Is Compact SUV Of The Year


The Anniversary Celebration Offer is available at all Citroën showrooms across India and on the official Citroën India website, for a limited time only. For more information on anniversary offers, customers can visit the Citroen.in or contact their nearest showroom.

