Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Launch Date Confirmed

The E Vitara will be launched in India on September 3 and will be the first electric car from the brand in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The new SUV will launch on September 3
  • It will be retailed through the brand’s premium Nexa chain
  • Built on the brands EV-specific Heartect-e platform

The country’s leading automaker, Maruti Suzuki, is getting ready for its big festive launch for the year 2025. It is now confirmed that the brand is going to launch yet another SUV in the market, which will also be the first electric vehicle in its range. The E Vitara, which was revealed first at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, will go on sale in India on September 3, just at the onset of the festive season. 

 

Also Read: New Suzuki E Vitara Costs The Equivalent Of Rs 35 Lakh In The UK

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 2

The EV will be sold through Nexa outlets in India.

 

The SUV gets angular headlamp clusters with Y-shaped DRLs, while also featuring extensive use of cladding around the wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, and on the lower side of the doors. Connected tail lamps have also been provided, which resemble the ones seen on the EVX concept, on which the SUV is based. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga Get 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked

 

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Delayed

SUV is built on the brand's EV-specific Heartect-e platform.

 

The list of features offered in the E Vitara will include ambient lighting, Harman sound system, ventilated seats, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat. Safety features include seven airbags as standard and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The ADAS suite includes features such as a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

 

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Delayed

Maruti will also launch its first electric car, the E Vitara, soon

 

The E Vitara will be offered with two lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Claimed WLTP range on the former is 346 km while the bigger pack promises up to 428 km in one charge. In terms of performance, the single-motor, 49 kWh E Vitara has a peak power output of 142 bhp, while the 61 kWh E Vitara develops a peak 172 bhp, with the peak torque output being the same for both models, at 192.5 Nm.  

 

