Maruti Suzuki Fronx Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
Published on July 28, 2025
Highlights
- The Fronx is likely the last vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to receive this update.
- Announcement comes just a few days after the XL6 was updated.
- Prices for the Fronx now range from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become the latest model from the auto giant to feature six airbags as standard. This announcement comes just a few days after the XL6 received the same update in India. As expected, the prices of the Fronx have also gone up slightly for nearly all variants, by 0.5 per cent, now ranging from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh. The Fronx is expected to become the last vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to receive six airbags as standard. The remainder of the vehicles that are yet to be updated are likely to either be phased out or maintained as it is due to affordability concerns.
Prices for the Fronx now range from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh
A senior Maruti Suzuki official had recently confirmed that only 97 per cent of Maruti’s existing passenger car portfolio will have six airbags as standard. The vehicles in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio that are yet to get six airbags as standard as of now include the S-Presso hatchback, Ignis, and the Ciaz sedan. The Ciaz sedan, which has long been on sale without any comprehensive updates, will soon be discontinued, while the Ignis and S Presso will miss out on this, likely owing to concerns about affordability.
Maruti Suzuki has been rolling out this update for most of the cars in its portfolio. This is in response to a yet-to-be-imposed government norm which will mandate six airbags in all cars sold across India. Models such as the Alto K10, Eeco van, Brezza subcompact SUV, the Celerio and Wagon R have also been updated, and currently offer this safety feature.
