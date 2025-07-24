Maruti Suzuki XL6 Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has become the latest in a line of vehicles from the carmaker to come with six airbags as standard. The model previously came with four airbags as standard across all variants. This feature update, however, is not without an increase in price, as the company has also announced that prices for the MPV have been hiked by 0.8 per cent, with the new prices yet to be updated on Maruti Suzuki’s website.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga Get 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 previously got four airbags across the range

This update on the XL6 comes after the Baleno and the Ertiga were updated with six airbags just a few days ago. Maruti Suzuki, over the past months, has been updating its entire portfolio to meet the yet-to-be-imposed norms, which will mandate six airbags for every vehicle sold in India. Models such as the Alto K10, Eeco van, Brezza subcompact SUV, the Celerio and Wagon R also offer this safety feature.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts July 2025: Up To Rs 1 Lakh Off On Swift, Alto, WagonR & More



The only vehicles in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio to not get six airbags as standard include the S-Presso hatchback, Ignis, Fronx crossover, and the Ciaz sedan. While Fronx is also soon expected to be updated with this feature, it is unlikely that the other vehicles mentioned will receive the update. The Ciaz sedan, which has long been on sale without any comprehensive updates, will soon be discontinued, while the Ignis and S Presso will miss out on this, likely owing to concerns about affordability. A senior Maruti Suzuki official had recently confirmed that “97 per cent” of Maruti’s existing passenger car portfolio will have six airbags as standard



