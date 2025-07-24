Renault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & Features

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki To Drop E Vitara Name For Its First EV? E-SUV Spotted On Test With New IdentityNissan Magnite Facelift Secures Five Stars In Second Round Of Global NCAP Crash TestsMaruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports MilestoneRenault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & FeaturesHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Renault Triber facelift -- 6 airbags, front parking sensors; ₹6.30 lakh onwards! | First LookKia Carens Clavis EV Review: Electric Family MPV With 490 km Range2025 TVS APACHE RTR 310 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG CybersterVolvo New XC60VinFast VF7Mercedes-AMG CLE 53Mahindra BE.05
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM RC 160 DukeKTM 390 Adventure X PlusHonda CB 125 HornetKTM 390 SMC RHonda Shine 100 DX
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control

Buying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Renault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & Features

The 2025 update for the Triber is the most comprehensive to say during its six-year presence in the Indian market.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 24, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Triber gets a completely revamped fascia
  • Profile changes are quite limited: Rear features smoked taillamps
  • Interior gets new colour schemes and added features

Having been on sale for six years in the Indian market, the Renault Triber has seen several incremental updates over time. However, the 2025 iteration represents the most significant refresh since the MPV was first introduced in June 2019. The latest version brings a partially revamped exterior design and more features, while retaining the same mechanical underpinnings. Let’s take a look at all the differences between the old and new models. 

 

Also Read: New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh

 

 

Renault Triber Old vs New: Exterior 

 

One of the most noticeable differences between the updated and outgoing Triber is the completely redesigned front end. The new model moves away from the earlier rounded and soft styling, adopting a more upright and sharply sculpted appearance. The front fascia has been thoroughly reworked, now featuring a layered design that includes a bold rectangular grille with intricate 3D detailing, sleeker headlamps, a flatter and more contoured bonnet, and a beefier front bumper.  


Renualt Triber Old Vs New 
The bumper itself houses a prominent central air intake, faux side vents, and repositioned low-set fog lamps. Moreover, the new Triber is the first Renault in India to get the new 2D diamond logo. As for profile, the Triber facelift sports new 15-inch flex steel wheels, gloss black door handles, and a blacked-out roof. At the rear, the most prominent changes are the slimmer, smoked LED tail-lamps with black surrounds, gloss black trim between them, repositioned nameplate lettering and a revised bumper. 
 
Buyers can pick from three colours for the new Triber - Amber Terracota, Shadow Grey and Zanskar Blue. 

 

Also Read: Renault Triber Facelift: In Pictures

 

Renault Triber Old vs New: Interior and Features

 

Renualt Triber Old Vs New 1

Coming to the interior, Renault has moved away from the outgoing Triber’s black-and-silver interior theme, opting instead for a lighter grey and beige colour palette that lends an airier feel. The dashboard has been redesigned as well, in the same vein as the Kiger. The central air vents have been moved lower down on the fascia, with the touchscreen - now a freestanding 8.0-inch unit - positioned above. The steering wheel remains largely unchanged, but it now flaunts Renault’s new 2D logo at the centre. 
 Renualt Triber Old Vs New 2
In addition, keen eyes would notice a subtle yet notable change in the placement of the engine start-stop button. Previously, in an angular form in the same lines, it now sits in a more conventional, straight alignment between the cruise control switch and the USB charging port. Additionally, the wireless charging pad has been repositioned lower down within the console.  
 
When it comes to features, the updated Renault Triber brings a handful of upgrades. New additions include fresh LED projector headlamps and fog lamps, automatic headlight functionality, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and front parking sensors. The infotainment setup has also been enhanced with an 8.0-inch touchscreen that now supports wireless smartphone connectivity. On the safety front, the Triber now comes with six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard across the range. 

2025-Renault-Triber

Renault Triber Old vs New: Variants and Prices


The refreshed Renault Triber is now priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 9.17 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it up to Rs 42,000 dearer than the previous version, depending on the variant. Additionally, the MPV now comes with new nomenclatures for the trim levels: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. 

 

New Renault Triber VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
AuthenticRs 6.29 lakh
EvolutionRs 7.24 lakh
TechnoRs 7.99 lakh
EmotionRs 8.64 lakh
Emotion AMTRs 9.17 lakh

 

Renault Triber Old Vs New: Engine 

New Renault Triber In Pictures 5

Under the skin, the updated Triber remains largely unchanged mechanically. It continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options remain familiar as well, with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. However, the AMT is offered only with the top-end Emotion variant. Renault has also retained the option of a dealer-installed CNG kit. 

# Renault India# Renault Triber Old Vs New# Triber Old Vs New# 2025 Renault Triber# Renault Triber# New Renault Triber MPV# Triber MPV# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Triber has received its first comprehensive update, bringing with it changes to the design, cabin and equipment list.
    New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh
  • This is the first comprehensive update to the Renault Triber since its debut in 2019
    New Renault Triber Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Teaser video provides a glimpse of the Triber’s fascia and rear, previewing some of the design updates.
    New Renault Triber Teased Ahead Of July 23 Launch
  • Both the Boreal and the Duster are two models that are expected to make it to India in the future. Here we find out how different they are
    Renault Boreal vs Renault Duster: What’s Different?
  • The Boreal will be the 7-seat version of Renault Duster and is expected to make its way to India in 2026
    Renault Boreal SUV Debuts; 7-Seat Model Set For India Launch In 2026

Latest News

  • India's leading carmaker is finally ready to launch its first electric car in the market, but will the EV now have a new identity?
    Maruti Suzuki To Drop E Vitara Name For Its First EV? E-SUV Spotted On Test With New Identity
  • As per the safety watchdog, the facelifted Magnite had initially registered a four-star performance in the crash tests, but Nissan requested a second test with an 'improved' example.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Secures Five Stars In Second Round Of Global NCAP Crash Tests
  • With the dispatch of 69,000 units overseas, the Fronx has also become the company’s most exported passenger vehicle from India in FY 2024-25
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports Milestone
  • The 2025 update for the Triber is the most comprehensive to say during its six-year presence in the Indian market.
    Renault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & Features
  • Tesla is gearing up to launch two its most affordable EVs which will essentially be stripped down versions of Model 3 and Model Y.
    Most Affordable Teslas Coming, First Units Already Rolling Off Production Line
  • Maruti Suzuki has also consequently announced a price increase of 0.8 per cent across the XL6 lineup
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
  • All-electric roadster will arrive in India in all-wheel drive spec with 503 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque on tap.
    MG Cyberster Electric Roadster India Launch On July 25
  • The new Triber is offered in four trims, with prices ranging from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 9.16 lakh
    Renault Triber Facelift: In Pictures
  • The HF Deluxe Pro gets a range of new features in addition to minor cosmetic revisions
    Hero HF Deluxe Pro Launched In India At Rs 73,550
  • The stylish 125 offering from Honda comes with a couple of features that should appeal to the young buyer audience. Prices to be announced on August 1st along with commencement of bookings
    Honda CB125 Hornet Unveiled; Will Rival the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R

Research More on Renault New Triber

Renault New Triber

Renault New Triber

Expected Price : ₹ 9 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jul 23, 2025

Popular Renault Models