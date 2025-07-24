Renault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & Features

Having been on sale for six years in the Indian market, the Renault Triber has seen several incremental updates over time. However, the 2025 iteration represents the most significant refresh since the MPV was first introduced in June 2019. The latest version brings a partially revamped exterior design and more features, while retaining the same mechanical underpinnings. Let’s take a look at all the differences between the old and new models.

Renault Triber Old vs New: Exterior

One of the most noticeable differences between the updated and outgoing Triber is the completely redesigned front end. The new model moves away from the earlier rounded and soft styling, adopting a more upright and sharply sculpted appearance. The front fascia has been thoroughly reworked, now featuring a layered design that includes a bold rectangular grille with intricate 3D detailing, sleeker headlamps, a flatter and more contoured bonnet, and a beefier front bumper.





The bumper itself houses a prominent central air intake, faux side vents, and repositioned low-set fog lamps. Moreover, the new Triber is the first Renault in India to get the new 2D diamond logo. As for profile, the Triber facelift sports new 15-inch flex steel wheels, gloss black door handles, and a blacked-out roof. At the rear, the most prominent changes are the slimmer, smoked LED tail-lamps with black surrounds, gloss black trim between them, repositioned nameplate lettering and a revised bumper.



Buyers can pick from three colours for the new Triber - Amber Terracota, Shadow Grey and Zanskar Blue.

Renault Triber Old vs New: Interior and Features

Coming to the interior, Renault has moved away from the outgoing Triber’s black-and-silver interior theme, opting instead for a lighter grey and beige colour palette that lends an airier feel. The dashboard has been redesigned as well, in the same vein as the Kiger. The central air vents have been moved lower down on the fascia, with the touchscreen - now a freestanding 8.0-inch unit - positioned above. The steering wheel remains largely unchanged, but it now flaunts Renault’s new 2D logo at the centre.



In addition, keen eyes would notice a subtle yet notable change in the placement of the engine start-stop button. Previously, in an angular form in the same lines, it now sits in a more conventional, straight alignment between the cruise control switch and the USB charging port. Additionally, the wireless charging pad has been repositioned lower down within the console.



When it comes to features, the updated Renault Triber brings a handful of upgrades. New additions include fresh LED projector headlamps and fog lamps, automatic headlight functionality, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and front parking sensors. The infotainment setup has also been enhanced with an 8.0-inch touchscreen that now supports wireless smartphone connectivity. On the safety front, the Triber now comes with six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard across the range.

Renault Triber Old vs New: Variants and Prices



The refreshed Renault Triber is now priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 9.17 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it up to Rs 42,000 dearer than the previous version, depending on the variant. Additionally, the MPV now comes with new nomenclatures for the trim levels: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.

New Renault Triber Variants Price (ex-showroom) Authentic Rs 6.29 lakh Evolution Rs 7.24 lakh Techno Rs 7.99 lakh Emotion Rs 8.64 lakh Emotion AMT Rs 9.17 lakh

Renault Triber Old Vs New: Engine

Under the skin, the updated Triber remains largely unchanged mechanically. It continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options remain familiar as well, with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. However, the AMT is offered only with the top-end Emotion variant. Renault has also retained the option of a dealer-installed CNG kit.