New Renault Triber Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Renault is all set to launch the new Triber today in India, on July 23. Having been spotted multiple times in India, this is the first comprehensive update to the model since its debut in 2019. The changes to the Triber are likely to include an updated exterior and a revised interior layout, replete with a range of new features. The mechanical bits of the old model are expected to be retained.

The new Renault Triber is expected to get a new grille and revised bumpers

Visually, the changes to the MPV are expected to include a new grille with the new Renault logo, revised headlamps, and a new bumper design with a large central air vent. The design updates at the rear are expected to include a new black appliqué running between the tail lamps, which now look to incorporate LED lighting. The Triber lettering is positioned at the base of the tailgate, while the rear bumper looks to make use of a lot of black and silver plastics to add a ruggedness to the design. The interior, while never spied, is likely to sport a few tweaks in the form of new trim elements and fabrics.

Expected to retain the existing 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill

On the engine front, expect the existing 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill to be carried forward, replete with a manual gearbox and an optional AMT. A dealer-level CNG fitment option - like on the current Triber - is also expected to be carried forward. Whether it also gets the 1.0 turbo engine from the Kiger remains to be seen.



Spy image source