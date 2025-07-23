New Renault Triber Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on July 23, 2025
Highlights
- Expected to sport plenty of cosmetic tweaks.
- Will likely get mild changes to the interior.
- Expected to retain the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill.
Renault is all set to launch the new Triber today in India, on July 23. Having been spotted multiple times in India, this is the first comprehensive update to the model since its debut in 2019. The changes to the Triber are likely to include an updated exterior and a revised interior layout, replete with a range of new features. The mechanical bits of the old model are expected to be retained.
The new Renault Triber is expected to get a new grille and revised bumpers
Visually, the changes to the MPV are expected to include a new grille with the new Renault logo, revised headlamps, and a new bumper design with a large central air vent. The design updates at the rear are expected to include a new black appliqué running between the tail lamps, which now look to incorporate LED lighting. The Triber lettering is positioned at the base of the tailgate, while the rear bumper looks to make use of a lot of black and silver plastics to add a ruggedness to the design. The interior, while never spied, is likely to sport a few tweaks in the form of new trim elements and fabrics.
Expected to retain the existing 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill
On the engine front, expect the existing 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill to be carried forward, replete with a manual gearbox and an optional AMT. A dealer-level CNG fitment option - like on the current Triber - is also expected to be carried forward. Whether it also gets the 1.0 turbo engine from the Kiger remains to be seen.
Renault is all set to launch the new Triber in India today. The launch event is set to commence at 12:00 PM.
The Triber is expected to feature a range of revisions to the exterior.
This is the first time that the Triber will receive a comprehensive facelift since it debuted in 2019.
The launch of the new Renault Triber has begun.
Here's a first look at the new Triber's fascia.
And Renault has showcased the latest iteration of the Triber MPV. The vehicle gets a range of evident styling tweaks.
Here's a look at the interior of the new Triber.
Here are a few of the colour options that the Triber will be offered in.
The Triber will also be available as a CNG option, likely to be offered as a dealer-level CNG fitment option, like on the outgoing model.
Here are the prices for the new Renault Triber. AMT variants of each respective trim will cost Rs 52,000 extra.
The Triber will be offered with six airbags as standard and gets parking sensors.
Here are the trim levels for the new Triber.