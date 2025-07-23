New Renault Triber Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki To Drop E Vitara Name For Its First EV? E-SUV Spotted On Test With New IdentityNissan Magnite Facelift Secures Five Stars In Second Round Of Global NCAP Crash TestsMaruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports MilestoneRenault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & FeaturesHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Renault Triber facelift -- 6 airbags, front parking sensors; ₹6.30 lakh onwards! | First LookKia Carens Clavis EV Review: Electric Family MPV With 490 km Range2025 TVS APACHE RTR 310 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG CybersterVolvo New XC60VinFast VF7Mercedes-AMG CLE 53Mahindra BE.05
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM RC 160 DukeKTM 390 Adventure X PlusHonda CB 125 HornetKTM 390 SMC RHonda Shine 100 DX
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control

Buying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

New Renault Triber Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

This is the first comprehensive update to the Renault Triber since its debut in 2019
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Expected to sport plenty of cosmetic tweaks.
  • Will likely get mild changes to the interior.
  • Expected to retain the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill.

Renault is all set to launch the new Triber today in India, on July 23. Having been spotted multiple times in India, this is the first comprehensive update to the model since its debut in 2019. The changes to the Triber are likely to include an updated exterior and a revised interior layout, replete with a range of new features. The mechanical bits of the old model are expected to be retained. 

 

Also ReadNew Renault Triber Teased Ahead Of July 23 Launch

New Renault Triber teaser main

The new Renault Triber is expected to get a new grille and revised bumpers

 

Visually, the changes to the MPV are expected to include a new grille with the new Renault logo, revised headlamps, and a new bumper design with a large central air vent. The design updates at the rear are expected to include a new black appliqué running between the tail lamps, which now look to incorporate LED lighting. The Triber lettering is positioned at the base of the tailgate, while the rear bumper looks to make use of a lot of black and silver plastics to add a ruggedness to the design. The interior, while never spied, is likely to sport a few tweaks in the form of new trim elements and fabrics.

 

Also ReadRenault Kwid EV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

Renault Triber facelift 2

Expected to retain the existing 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill 

 

On the engine front, expect the existing 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill to be carried forward, replete with a manual gearbox and an optional AMT. A dealer-level CNG fitment option - like on the current Triber - is also expected to be carried forward. Whether it also gets the 1.0 turbo engine from the Kiger remains to be seen.


 Spy image source

10:00 AM
Jul 23, 2025

Renault is all set to launch the new Triber in India today. The launch event is set to commence at 12:00 PM. 

New Renault Triber teaser 1
11:00 AM
Jul 23, 2025

The Triber is expected to feature a range of revisions to the exterior.

Renault Triber facelift
11:15 AM
Jul 23, 2025

This is the first time that the Triber will receive a comprehensive facelift since it debuted in 2019. 

Renault Triber 28
12:11 PM
Jul 20, 2025

The launch of the new Renault Triber has begun.

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 10 34 PM
12:24 PM
Jul 20, 2025

Here's a first look at the new Triber's fascia.

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 23 10 PM
12:30 PM
Jul 23, 2025

And Renault has showcased the latest iteration of the Triber MPV. The vehicle gets a range of evident styling tweaks.

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 24 02 PM
Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 23 05 PM
Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 23 06 PM

 

12:31 PM
Jul 23, 2025

Here's a look at the interior of the new Triber.

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 30 40 PM
12:32 PM
Jul 23, 2025

Here are a few of the colour options that the Triber will be offered in.

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 30 40 PM 1
12:33 PM
Jul 23, 2025

The Triber will also be available as a CNG option, likely to be offered as a dealer-level CNG fitment option, like on the outgoing model. 

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 32 18 PM
12:39 PM
Jul 23, 2025

Here are the prices for the new Renault Triber. AMT variants of each respective trim will cost Rs 52,000 extra. 

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 38 17 PM
12:44 PM
Jul 23, 2025

The Triber will be offered with six airbags as standard and gets parking sensors.

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 43 10 PM 1
Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 43 10 PM
12:49 PM
Jul 23, 2025

Here are the trim levels for the new Triber.

Whats App Image 2025 07 23 at 12 45 35 PM
# Renault# Renault India# Renault Triber# Renault Triber MPV# New Renault Triber MPV# Blogview# car# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Triber has received its first comprehensive update, bringing with it changes to the design, cabin and equipment list.
    New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh
  • Teaser video provides a glimpse of the Triber’s fascia and rear, previewing some of the design updates.
    New Renault Triber Teased Ahead Of July 23 Launch
  • Spotted at a dock in Brazil, the EV, as expected, shares much of its design with the Dacia Spring EV
    Renault Kwid EV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Debut
  • Both the Boreal and the Duster are two models that are expected to make it to India in the future. Here we find out how different they are
    Renault Boreal vs Renault Duster: What’s Different?
  • The Boreal will be the 7-seat version of Renault Duster and is expected to make its way to India in 2026
    Renault Boreal SUV Debuts; 7-Seat Model Set For India Launch In 2026

Latest News

  • India's leading carmaker is finally ready to launch its first electric car in the market, but will the EV now have a new identity?
    Maruti Suzuki To Drop E Vitara Name For Its First EV? E-SUV Spotted On Test With New Identity
  • As per the safety watchdog, the facelifted Magnite had initially registered a four-star performance in the crash tests, but Nissan requested a second test with an 'improved' example.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Secures Five Stars In Second Round Of Global NCAP Crash Tests
  • With the dispatch of 69,000 units overseas, the Fronx has also become the company’s most exported passenger vehicle from India in FY 2024-25
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports Milestone
  • The 2025 update for the Triber is the most comprehensive to say during its six-year presence in the Indian market.
    Renault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & Features
  • Tesla is gearing up to launch two its most affordable EVs which will essentially be stripped down versions of Model 3 and Model Y.
    Most Affordable Teslas Coming, First Units Already Rolling Off Production Line
  • Maruti Suzuki has also consequently announced a price increase of 0.8 per cent across the XL6 lineup
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
  • All-electric roadster will arrive in India in all-wheel drive spec with 503 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque on tap.
    MG Cyberster Electric Roadster India Launch On July 25
  • The new Triber is offered in four trims, with prices ranging from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 9.16 lakh
    Renault Triber Facelift: In Pictures
  • The HF Deluxe Pro gets a range of new features in addition to minor cosmetic revisions
    Hero HF Deluxe Pro Launched In India At Rs 73,550
  • The stylish 125 offering from Honda comes with a couple of features that should appeal to the young buyer audience. Prices to be announced on August 1st along with commencement of bookings
    Honda CB125 Hornet Unveiled; Will Rival the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R

Research More on Renault New Triber

Renault New Triber

Renault New Triber

Expected Price : ₹ 9 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jul 23, 2025

Popular Renault Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Blogview
  • New Renault Triber Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images